Crash snarls U.S. 52 traffic near Pinnacle

An early evening tractor-trailer crash has snarled traffic on U.S. 52 N, near Exit 131. not far from Pinnacle.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 5:49 p.m. and has resulted in one of the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 being closed.

“Expected impact to traffic is high,” the agency said as traffic back up for more than a mile at the wreck location, with the line of stalled traffic expected to grow. Southbound lanes were clear with traffic moving as normal.

It was not immediately clear what caused the wreck, how many vehicles might be involved, nor if there were any injuries. Highway department officials said traffic would likely be slowed at least until 8:30 p.m. while crews worked to clear the scene.