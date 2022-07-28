Always growing, always changing

A shot of the front porch of the home of J.L. and Judy Nunn, showcasing the variety of hanging plants, flowers, and ground-based greenery that line the front of the home. (Submitted photo) Another angle of the Nunn’s front porch. (Submitted photo) Judy Nunn and her grandson, Jaydon Hinton, on a bench in one of her gardens. (Submitted photo) A small table and chairs offer a peaceful resting place among the plants in Judy Nunn’s garden. (Submitted photo) A wide variety of plants are on display. (Submitted photo)

For one King woman, creating her own world has been a nearly life-long project, but a stroll through her yard or a glance at her home shows she most definitely knows how to mold and shape the world around her.

That is because the grounds surrounding her home more closely resemble one of those garden estates people travel from miles around to visit. And it has only taken Judy Nunn five decades to shape and build her grounds. Not that she is finished — Nunn says it is an ongoing project.

“It’s just a hobby,” she said recently of her gardening, which features a wide variety of roses and flowers, ferns and other greenery.

“I wanted to take horticulture and take landscaping and have a nursery when I got out of high school,” she said. “I was thinking about doing it for a career.” But, as is often the case when people finish their high school years and set off into the world, her circumstances changed. “I got married, had children, didn’t get to do all of that.”

“So, I do it now,” she adds with a laugh. “It’s just always been my passion.”

She and her husband, C.L. Nunn, married 61 years ago, and moved to their home in 1969.

“It started out as an A frame with a deck,” she said, explaining that the first part of remaking their home dealt with changes and additions to the house. “We covered the deck, added a screen porch, now it looks like a farmhouse.”

Along the way they raised two children — and in the early years of their marriage, while she remained home raising their children, gardening often meant raising food for the family.

“We buy more groceries now than we did then, when we had our children at home,” she said. They would grow just about anything — green beans, corn, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, most anything that would take root in their garden and produce over the summer.

“I had two freezers full of food I would freeze from the garden,” she said. Along with freezing the garden’s harvest, she canned green beans, pickles, “Everything…I didn’t go to work out of the home until my children were 15 and 17, so I can and froze every year.”

She also was involved with a local Master Gardener’s group, helping to provide food for others in the community through her work. The group used to help with operating the farmer’s market in King, and they built raised-bed gardens at Kings Recreation Acres. Much of the produce from those beds went to King Outreach to help those who were less fortunate.

“That was all vegetables — we did all vegetables in those gardens.”

Now? She said she eventually “sort of aged out” of Master Gardeners, and her home vegetable gardening has dwindled to “One row of corn, one row of tomatoes, a few potatoes and pumpkins.”

Yet she maintains a garden of hundreds of plants of all shapes, colors, and varieties, gradually transforming her yard and surrounding grounds.

“I’ve been here 53 years and I’ve been planting stuff,” she said with a laugh. “I have 50 or more hostas, ferns.” While it might be hard to believe while looking at her landscaping, Nunn said she has rarely planned out a particular area of her grounds.

“There’s not a method to my madness, if I find a plant I just stick it somewhere. Most of the time it works out pretty good.”

And if it doesn’t?

“I transplant them somewhere else if they don’t fit there. That’s what gardening is, you’re always doing something. I enjoy plants that create color and variety without blooms. I like ferns, hostas. I had one plant called the voodoo lily, it only bloomed once every 5 to 10 years. It smelled like rotten meat, but my eyes loved it. It was a pretty plant. We had to have a tree cut down and we had to pull it up. I lost it.”

However, she said it appears to be coming back from the root system it left behind.

“I love flowers with blooms — hydrangeas, phlox, comia, day lilies. I actually like to blend colors of leaves — hostas come in different colors; they make a myriad of different colors when combined.”

One point she said that is important to know is that she uses no chemical insecticides.

“I go out every morning about daylight and pull weeds, thump Japanese beetles off.”

She uses cloves, citrus, and lemon juice to kill some weeds without endangering pets or people, and she uses the natural substance neem oil. Nunn said she also does some companion planting — using marigold with squash, for instance, as a way to keep vine borers away.

As mentioned, she is far from finished with her landscaping.

“I’ve been able to do a lot more in the past 10 years since I retired. I have a habit of finding a little spot that doesn’t have any flowers or plants, and I’ll create another spot,” she said.

Another spot to keep her homeplace changing, growing, and improving.