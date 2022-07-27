Beasley campaigns in Stokes, region

Cheri Beasley Continues Standing Up for North Carolina Tour in Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, and Caswell Counties

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visited Stokes County and nearby Pilot Mountain on Monday on a campaign tour through the region.

She spoke with voters in Stokes, Surry, Rockingham, and Caswell counties on her “Standing Up for North Carolina” tour to hear about their concerns and discuss her commitment to “standing up to Washington and big corporations to do what is best for North Carolina,” her campaign office said of the visit. “Cheri held community conversations with voters and met with small business owners to hear from them about how she can best support small businesses in the Senate.”

“Today I heard from small business owners that are struggling to stay afloat as prices rise and don’t have all the tools they need to strengthen their businesses, including affordable childcare. It shouldn’t be this way, and it doesn’t have to be. But it starts with having a senator who will stand up for the people and their needs first, and not corporations. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and help our communities thrive, and I will stand up for small business owners in the Senate,” Beasley told those in attendance.