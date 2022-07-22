Love of westerns drives local author

Larry York

Like many men his age, Pinnacle’s Larry C. York grew up on a steady diet of Western dramas — Gunsmoke, Big Valley and The Virginian among the television shows he watched, along with many of the Clint Eastwood westerns on the big screen.

Unlike most men, York did not just grow out of his fascination with westerns, those shows and tales fading into nothing more than childhood memories.

Earlier this month his novel, “Wanayato The Long way Home,” was released by independent publisher Two Gun Publishing. The novel is the second in a five-book series Two Gun has signed the Stokes County resident to write.

York, an Air Force veteran and a retired salesman having most recently worked for 20 years for the company Patio Enclosures, said he actually had no formal writing education.

“I’ve been an avid reader all my life, I finally figured out if you can read you can write, it’s a matter of whether you have something that will pop out of your head onto paper,” he said.

The first novel in his Wanayato series, The Stone Warrior, was published a year ago, but it was far from his first work.

“I had done some other novels, but not westerns,” he said of his writing experience. “They are about a variety of things — I wrote one story about baseball, one about football, wrote a couple science fiction. Obviously, I have a lot of time on my hands,” he said with a chuckle.

Those other works, ranging in length from 10,000 or so words — a short story — through the 20,000- to 30,000-word length commonly known as a novella, all the way up to 140,000-word novels, have all been self-published, primarily through Amazon publishing.

He chose that route for practical reasons.

“Getting published, it’s a tough racket, no matter how good your work is. I’m not saying mine are good at all, but it’s difficult to break into the business even with the best work and I was always looking for a publisher for any of those novels.”

What he said he found was that most publishers are really only interested if the author is already famous, or has an active online platform that could lead to a lot of books sales.

Still, after having worked for more than a year on writing, revising, and self-editing his first western novel, “Wanayato, The Stone Warrior,” he decided to take another stab at getting a traditional publisher to handle his work.

“I sent the western novel to Two Gun Publishing.”

Not only did the indie publisher accept the work, but after looking at York’s plans for the central character of the story, they signed him to a five-book deal, with the novels to all be western-themed.

One important aspect of working with Two Gun, York said, is that the company shares many of his values. He is quick to point out that both of his Wanayato novels are Christian Westerns, “about more than cowboys and shootouts.”

The novel’s synopsis goes like this:

“He has no memory of his past life and no recollection of who he might have been. All he knows is the Indians call him Wanayato, The Stone Warrior who cannot be killed and his only companion is a Chestnut Mare named Ruby. He also has a variety of skills he cannot recall learning and an unyielding faith in God and he is on a quest to discover his true identity.

“As a series of adventures lead him through Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and more, Wanayato meets several remarkable characters along the way such as The Cisco Kid and Poncho, Gene Autry, and the Lone Ranger with Tonto.

“When his long journey eventually leads him to Dodge City, Kansas, Wanayato feels he is getting close to discovering his real identity as old friends begin to recognize him as do old enemies.”

The novel includes plenty of people looking for Yanayato — some of whom wish him ill, along with Gen. Boregard Langston and even President Grover Cleveland.

That the western genre is the one that has led York to a publishing contract should be no surprise — his love of westerns, he said, is ingrained far deeper than a simple childhood memory. Somewhere deep, it is as if he has always wanted to be part of that Old West landscape.

“Back in 2010, I had a cancerous tumor,” he said, necessitating surgery and an extended hospital stay in Philadelphia.

“In the hospital, I would have these strange dreams. I was a cowboy riding a big brown horse. One day when I was waking up, the nurse asked me if I knew where I was.

“I said I was riding on the prairie,” he said with a chuckle. “She said ‘What?’ and I said I’m a cowboy riding on the prairie.” He said a fair bit of time elapsed before he finally came out of his would-be western world and remembered who he was and where he was.

Now, writing western novels is a way to return to the fictional world of cowboys, and he has been busy in that universe. York said books three and four in the series are complete and in his publisher’s hands, and another series of novellas, called “The Adventures of Tex and Sly, junior Texas Rangers,” will see its first installment published by autumn.

“The series is about two young boys, 17 and 18 years old, training to be Texas Rangers. They get into a series of mishaps, even though they’re not ready for it and are not full blown Texas Rangers.”

That series, he said, is aimed for younger readers, those from age 12 up to 25.

“They are Christian-based novels, showing a faith in God, and in all of the novels there is no swearing, no sex, that kind of thing. They are a clean-cut version of Westerns.”

While York has no public books signings or other engagements planned at present while he recovers from a broken wrist he recently suffered, is books are available at https://www.amazon.com/Larry-C-York/e/B00TP1JUNS?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1658334313&sr=8-1 or at https://www.twogunpublishing.com/news