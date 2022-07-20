Dinosaurs to descend on Pilot Mountain

This young audience member seems to be having a bit of uneasy fun as Ed Bounds, right, leads his dinosaur show. (Photo courtesy Ed’s Live Dinosaurs) Folks enjoy visiting with dinosaurs walking down Main Street. (Photo courtesy Ed’s Live Dinosaurs)

Jurasic Park will have nothing on Pilot Mountain this weekend.

The famous series of best-selling movies always revolve around the re-emergence of prehistoric dinosaurs, and it is those very creatures which will be let loose on Main Street in Pilot Mountain. And those roaring, toothy creatures will have a familiar look to many Stokes County residents as well.

That is because the man in charge of the show, Ed Bounds of Ed’s Dinosaurs Live, has made quite a few trips this way, including multiple appearances at the Stokes County Fair.

Saturday, he and his prehistoric friends will be set up in the parking lot of town hall in nearby Pilot Mountain. While the raptors in the Jurassic Park movies are pretty scary, the ones Bounds will be pulling out Saturday are of a much friendlier nature — though at times they may seem real.

That is because many of the dinosaurs are animatronic — with life-like movement and the occasional whimper, cry, or roar, not to mention an amazing ability to talk just like a human.

Bounds, who was volunteering at the North Carolina zoo a decade ago, working with chimpanzees, was recruited to help out with a traveling dinosaur display at the zoo. He didn’t do a lot — essentially held a dinosaur puppet during the show, but once he held that puppet and saw how kids reacted to it, he was hooked.

So he started building his traveling dinosaur show, designing it to be fun for kids, and to be a bit of a cross between Mr. Rogers and the old Captain Kangaroo show, helping to encourage kids while teaching a few understated character lessons.

“The dinosaurs are always pranking me,” he said of how the shows play out.

He also makes a point of involving kids from the audience — “it is always interactive and immersive” he said. “The kids scream and laugh and stand up and dance. I always put a lesson in there, but you don’t really know it, you’re having fun, laughing, we sort of sneak that in there under the radar.”

On Saturday, Bounds said he will be set up in the Pilot Mountain town hall parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with two official shows set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The rest of the time, he said, he and his prehistoric friends will be interacting with the crowd.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. During the show, a baby dinosaur may very well hatch from an egg.”

Jenny Kindy, the Main Street coordinator for Pilot Mountain, said the show is free for all. In addition to the dinosaur show, she said there will be other kids activities, as well as a couple of food trucks and probably vendors selling ice cream and Icees.

The last time Ed’s Live Dinosaurs visited the area was 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shut downs. She said she was not sure what to expect from the crowd the first time.

“I was incredibly and pleasantly shocked. It was gangbusters. It was completely filled the whole day,” she said. “Each showing was completely packed, there were so many families walking up and down the sidewalks, going in the stores. It really gave an inviting and friendly atmosphere to downtown.”

She is hoping for more of the same, with Stokes County, Pilot Mountain, and Surry County families close enough to make it a quick drive for the show.

Bounds, too, is hoping many folks will come out Saturday.

They’re not going to want to miss this,” he said of area residents. “It will be more fun than they’ve had in 65-and-a-half million year.”