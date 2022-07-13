Free college?

The Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center will be holding a first-ever event next week and offering recent high school grads a possible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to further their education at no cost.

“Rock Enroll,” as the gathering is being called, will be at the center on Tuesday, July 19.

“It is open to all Stokes County residents. 2022 high school graduates are especially encouraged to participate, as they can attend Forsyth Tech for free for one year,” the college said in announcing the event.

Lauren Werner, marketing coordinator at Forsyth Technical Community College, emphasized that “free” meant virtually all expenses — all books, tuition and fees are waived for 2022 high school graduates.

Those costs are being covered by a combination of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Long Leaf grant program, instituted a year ago, and the Forsyth Tech Foundation. Area high school grads in 2021 were able to take advantage of the same program. While Werner said she is hopeful there will be similar opportunities going forward, there is no guarantee.

In addition to offering a major benefit to students, Werner said the grant program has helped the college as well. Over the past year, when most colleges saw a decrease in enrollment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, “We were one of a small number who did see an increase in enrollment last year.”

She said college officials are expecting another bump up in enrollment this year.

While the grant program is not new, holding the enrollment event at the Stokes Center is.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in Stokes, but I anticipate it will be an annual event going forward,” Werner said. “We have a beautiful facility just outside of Walnut Cove where students can take advantage of a plethroa of high tech and in-demand courses.”

She said all 2022 North Carolina high school graduates — including home school graduates — are eligibile for the free school attendance.

For others who have graduated from high school before 2022, she said there are still multiple opportunities to receive grants and other forms of financial aid.

“Our foundation does offer more than 50 scholarships, including scholarships for adult learners,” Werner said. Because all of the scholarships are administered by the foundation, she said applicants need only complete the application process once to be considered for all of the awards.

The July 19 event, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 6 p.m. will focus on the basics of applying, enrolling in classes and financial aid.

Attendees can receive help with applying to Forsyth Tech, course registration, submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and how to take advantage of other student support services.

“We are excited to host a full day of registering and enrolling new students at the Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center,” said Flora Calderon-Steck, executive director of educational partnerships and recruitment at Forsyth Tech. “This is a great opportunity for folks in Stokes County to get onsite help with becoming a Trailblazer at Forsyth Tech.”

While Rock Enroll is free, space is limited. Advance registration is required at https://explore.forsythtech.edu/event/264145?p=Zm9yc3l0aHRlY2guZXZlbnRzLjI2NDE0NQ%3D%3D