Local artist to be featured this month

William Neagle inside a small cave under a waterfall. Submitted photo William Neagle’s work, Televisionary Man. There will be a reception Friday night at the Apple Gallery in Danbury celebrating the opening of an exhibit there featuring Neagle’s work. Submitted photo

Local artist and art educator William Neagle will see his work on display in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council this month.

A reception to celebrate the opening of an exhibit of his work is set for Friday, July 8 from 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.in the Apple Gallery at 500 Main Street in Danbury.

Neagle received his BFA in communications design from the University of Tennessee, but he said that his art education began in fourth grade at Lakenheath Elementary on the Air Force base. He was enamored with comics, and he and his friend, Ricky Chavez, tried to emulate some of the great comic artists of the time such as Steve Ditko, Jack Kirby, and John Romita Sr.

His friend’s father was an illustrator for the Air Force, and so he became their drawing mentor. They spent many days at the dining room table with their “assignments;” they sketched and then received a critique. Neagle continues learning today and often takes online courses to gain insight that may help his artistic endeavors.

Neagle explained that art, of all forms and genres, not just visual, has been a love of his for as long as he can remember. Neagle writes lyrics, to which his brother, Carl Groves Jr., of the music group, Salem Hill, puts to music occasionally. Neagle has written a book, Catching the Ghost, and was the illustrator for Roberta Rogow’s Halvar the Hierling Series.

Education is important to Neagle. He has a passion for helping others such as formerly serving as the pole-vaulting coach at East Forsyth High School and currently teaching art at Sedge Garden Elementary.

Neagle is married to his wife, Cindy, of 30 years. He has two children, Rachel and Wyatt, who are also artists.

The work in this exhibit focuses on falling water.

“Whether photographed or painted watercolors, the serenity and natural beauty of, juxtaposed against the powerful (and sometimes deadly) element of falling water makes, it a fascinating subject to capture,” said Neagle. He is a self-taught watercolorist.

As for photography, Neagle’s experience started with graphic art; he cropped, color-corrected, and manipulated photos long before he got his own camera. A waterfall that Neagle and family visited on a hike became one of his first subjects after getting his camera, and this photo sparked a new hobby. Since 2014, Neagle and family make biannual trips chasing waterfalls.

This exhibit will be on display through August 152 in the Apple Gallery. The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. For additional information about the exhibit, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.