Two more file, three will vie for conservation seats

This year there will be three candidates vying for two Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor seats available in the November general election.

That is after two more candidates filed for the office Friday before the noon deadline.

Johnny East filed for re-election, while Ab (Buck) Boxley filed to run for the office for the first time. The two join incumbent Dowell (Darrel) Lester in the race for the two seats. Lester filed for re-election early on during the filing period.

The seats are nonpartisan, so party affiliation is not listed on the ballot.

There is no primary for the two offices — whichever two candidates get the most votes in the Nov. 8 General Election will take the seats.

The next deadline for area voters is Sept. 9, when absentee by mail voting begins in Stokes County. Oct.14 at 5 p.m. is the traditional voter deadline registration. However, those who miss the deadline can take part in the one-stop early voting, which allows a Stokes County resident to both register to vote and cast a ballot in the same visit. That early voting period begins Oct. 20 and closes at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Those wishing to request an absentee by mail ballot must do so by Nov. 5.