Parntership for children holds annual meeting

Stokes Partnership For Children Executive Director Cindy Tuttle, right, recognizes Rhonda Wrenn, who is rotating off of the organization’s board of directors. (Submitted photo)

The Stokes Partnership for Children recently elected new board members, and recognized two long-time members who were rotating off the board.

The moves came during the organization’s annual meeting held June 14 at Quaker Gap Baptist Church in King. About 50 local officials, donors, early childhood professionals, public school staff and officials, program contractors and partnership staff gathered for the event to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year.

A highlight of the meeting was an updated on the programs and fiscal condition of the Stokes Partnership for Children. Shannon Cox, program manager and NC Pre-K coordinator stated, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership and our direct service providers and in-house staff worked collaboratively and creatively to continue providing services for families with young children and our early childhood community.”

Cox said that 165 children received pre-k services in school year 2020-2021 and that Stokes County maintained an average of 81% enrollment, which she said is excellent.

Finance Manager Anne Moser shared a chart reflecting the revenue and expenses of the organization, stating that state NC Pre-K funds provided the greatest source of income with Smart Start funds providing the next largest amount of funding. Executive Director Cindy Tuttle stated that a good example of thinking outside the box during the pandemic is their largest fundraiser, BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass.

Stokes Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization and the state legislature requires the organization match its Smart Start funding by 19%. In 2020, the event went virtual and in 2021, a hybrid event was held with part held in person and part held online. Tuttle stated that net proceeds were around $40,000 between the two events. Tuttle announced that BBQ for Books would be held in the traditional format this year on Oct. 7 with the award winning Lonesome River Band and None of the Above performing.

For 2022-23, Board terms were renewed for Ronnie Mendenhall, Stokes County commissioner; Dr. Brad Rice, Stokes County Schools and Tammy Martin, Stokes County Health Department. New board members approved were Jamie Stowe, First National Bank; Gretchen Parker, King Public Library and Jessicca Smith, YVEDDI Head Start. Officers were elected and include Jen De Ridder, chair, YMCA Camp Hanes; Debbie Merritt vice chair; Arden Browder, secretary and Ann Watts, treasurer.

Rotating off the board, the staff recognized Joan Sherif, Northwestern Regional Library; Derek Edwards, Stokes Family YMCA who was not in attendanc); Stacey Elmes, Stokes County Department of Social Service, who also was not in attendance; and Rhonda Wrenn, YVEDDI Head Start.

Sherif received special recognition as the outgoing board chair and for her lengthy service on the SPC Board of Directors, 1998-2022, and two terms as chair. Tuttle paid special tribute to Sherif by saying, “Joan was the board chair when they hired me in 2002. I had known Joan prior to working for the partnership from my days at the arts council and DSS, so I was glad to know someone at the partnership.

“I have a vivid memory of being in our conference room with a room full of board members during my interview. Joan was the one who kept smiling and giving me her reassuring nod. Joan was also the one who made me the job offer and has remained engaged and supportive over the past 20 years.”

Tuttle played a video she made from pictures of Sherif’s time with the organization and a few shared by the local libraries, which concluded with a video message from Amy Cubbage, president of the NC Partnership for Children, thanking Sherif for her service to Smart Start. This video can be viewed on SPC’s YouTube and Facebook page.

Stokes Partnership for Children, administrators for local Smart Start and NC Pre-Kindergarten funding, is a non-profit organization designed to provide programs and services for families and young children in Stokes County. For more information call 336-985-2676, or visit the group’s Facebook page or website at visit www.stokespfc.com.