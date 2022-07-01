Conservation district seeks contractors

The Stokes Soil & Water Conservation District has been awarded funding through the North Carolina Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program.

The purpose of the program is to allocate funds for projects that protect and restore the integrity of drainage infrastructure in hopes that flooding can be reduced. Any debris removed from streams must be moved out of the 100-year floodplain, as defined by FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps, or processed in a manner that will not pose a risk of blockage or significant impairment of normal streamflow during a subsequent flood event.

The district is seeking qualifying contractors to complete stream and watershed work on properties that have been determined as eligible through a previous press release and application process. Work will consist of removing vegetative/woody debris from streams in addition to sediment removal from a watershed/pond structure.

Contractors can be interested in either one or both job types and will need to contact McKayla Sawyers, the Stokes District Soil/Watershed conservationist, at 336-593-2490 or msawyers@stokesswcd.net, if interested in receiving a pre-qualification form. Pre-qualification forms will be accepted until July 13.