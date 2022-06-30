Museum slates two free open houses in July

A view of the dining room in the Stokes County Historical Society Museum of Regional History, housed in the 1854 Wilson Fulton House. (Submitted photo) A sitting room in the Stokes County Historical Society Museum of Regional History, housed in the 1854 Wilson Fulton House. (Submitted photo)

Area residents will have two chances in coming weeks to visit the Stokes County Historical Society Museum of Regional History, housed in the 1854 Wilson Fulton House.

The museum, located in the house at 403 Main Street in Historic Danbury, will be holding free open houses for the public on Saturday, July2, and again on Saturday, July 23, from noon until 3 p.m.

For those wanting to learn a little more about local history, the open houses offer a glimpse into Stokes County’s past, with the rooms set up with furniture and artifacts from years gone by. And for those who have been to previous open houses, the historical society has a few new items that might pique a history buff’s interest, according to the society’s president, Patti Dunlap.

She said the society holds periodic open houses for the public to visit the historic home and see the displays inside, because the museum is not open on a full-time basis.

“We are all volunteer…it is just the board members who work the events,” she said, so open houses are limited to times when several of them can be onhand together to offer guidance to visitors and answer questions.

Typically, she said there is an open house schedule in the summer. “We try to be open at lease once a month over a weekend during the summer months.”

That has been the schedule for eight or nine years, although in 2021 the group did make one change.

“Last year we started doing it on a Saturday instead of a Sunday.” She said that was to coordinate with activities by the Stokes County Arts Council, and they found they also picked up some traffic from people on their way to and from the nearby park.

“Lots of times we will have an open house in December for a Christmas open house, then we have an event in the spring, sometimes in the fall, ” she said of other opportunities the public has to visit.

Of particular interest now would be some changes in the display items.

“We have quite a few new items that had been donated to the museum over the course of the past year,” she said.

Topping that list is an old tobacco sign from a tobacco manufacturing operation at the Leak-Chaffin-Browder plantation near Germanton.

”They probably made plug tobacco there…and this sign we think dates back before the Civil War.”

She said the sign was discovered by a contractor who was dismantling a log tobacco factory several years ago at the former plantation. He took the sign home — he lives in Liberty and held onto it for several years. Dunlap said another local man talked the contractor into donating the piece to the museum so that it would be displayed in its home county.

Additionally, Dunlap said the museum has two new prints from local artist Frank Duncan. Among the work he often does are paintings of historic figures or places, and those two prints — one of Moratock Mining and Manufacturing and one of the Matthew Moore House — are now on display in the museum.

To learn more about the organization, or to keep up with the schedule of events and open houses, visit http://www.sc-hs.org/