Ready, get set, grill!

More than 30 vendors are scheduled to be on hand at King Central Park Saturday for the annual July 4 celebration. (Submitted photo) There will be games, live music, vendors, and other activities Saturday, but the star of the gathering will be the annual Burgerfest competition, with those buying tickets able to sample and judge the grilled masterpieces. (Submitted photo) More than 700 people turned out last year for the annual Burgerfest and July 4 celebration at King Central Park. (Submitted photo)

No one is exactly sure what to expect Saturday when some of the area’s most innovative burger chefs gather — but one thing is almost certain, there will be some creative culinary treats slipped on some hamburger buns during the annual Burgerfest at King Central Park.

The event had its start three years ago, in 2019, not long after Olivia Calloway took the post of director at the King Department of Parks and Recreation.

“I was just trying to come up with unique events,” she said of the impetus behind the competition. “We have such a great facility here at Central Park, you always think of July 4 and hamburgers and grilling out going together.”

Thus, the great cook-off, or Burgerfest, was born. Folks from around the area — no doubt fueled by praise of their grilling prowess from friends and family — signed up for the contest. And yes, it is a contest — this year’s winner grabs a sizzling $500 prize.

“The first year, people weren’t sure what to do. We had more of your normal cook out burgers.”

That was 2019. In 2020 the event, along with much of public life, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Burgerfest returned in 2021.

“Last year they really got creative,” she said of the burger chefs. “We had a cook include crab, she did a crab mix for her burger, with crab on top. We had smoked hamburgers, some with barbecue sauces on top, the winner last year had squash, homemade pickles, and fried okra on his. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they come up with this year.”

The judges will be members of the public — up to 100 who purchase a $15 ticket. She said those purchasing the Burgerfest tickets will have the chance to sample all of the grilled delicacies, voting for the ones they like best. The winner will walk away with $500 and bragging rights to the best burger in Stokes.

Calloway did emphasize the $15 tickets are different than last year. That time, she said, a lot of people turned out for free samples, overwhelming the contestants, so this year the contest will be limited to the first 100 who purchase the ticket.

While there is a ticket price for participating in judging for the Burgerfest, the rest of the day’s activities at the park are free.

And there are plenty of activities there for the town’s July 4 celebration. Thirty local vendors will be onhand selling crafts and other goods, there will be food trucks, games and other activities.

Included in the day’s fun will be live music by Jeff and Joe from 12-4:30 p.m., playing a mix of classic rock, blue grass/old time music and other styles.

For the kids, in addition to games, there will be a craft station, and a booth set up by Foothills Gem Mining so the young ones can mine for gold.

Calloway said there are still openings for those wishing to participate in the cook-off. For anyone wishing to set up and grill their special burgers, she said to go to kingnc.recdesk.com to register and “Put your skills to the test.”