Filing deadline nears for conservation seat

While most election talk seems to have faded now that the spring primaries are an increasingly distant memory, candidate filing for one local office is still underway.

Filling for two Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor seats that are up for re-election in the fall is active, but closes at noon on Friday, July 1. Thus far, only incumbent Dowell (Darrel) Lester has filed for re-election, but no one else has expressed an interest in the posts. The other seat up for election in the fall is held by Johnny East.

There is no primary for the seats — whoever files by the deadline will run in the fall, with the two garnering the most votes earning the seats. The seats are nonpartisan, so party affiliation is not listed on the ballot.

“A candidate should come to the elections office in Danbury to complete the necessary paperwork, or alternatively the Notice of Candidacy form may be mailed to the Stokes County Board of Elections,” said Jason Perry, director of the Stokes County Board of Elections. “A mailed Notice of Candidacy form must be properly completed and signed, certified by a notary public in the appropriate places, and received in the elections office by noon on July 1.”