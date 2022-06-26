Foundation seeks Purple Heart recipients

The Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation Inc. is working to locate and recognize WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, OEF, OIF and other Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star families and families of deceased Purple Heart recipients.

There are many Purple Heart recipients and families in our sixteen county area and we desire to recognize and celebrate each one.

We will acknowledge these distinguished individuals at our annual banquet on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 4pm. The event will take place at Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Campus, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome, NC 27295

Each Purple Heart recipient or a family member of a deceased recipient will receive two tickets to attend. Additional tickets may be purchased for $20 each.

For more information or to receive an invitation contact: Stephen Amos, treasurer, at 336-462-2024 or samos@piedmontpurpleheart.org. =