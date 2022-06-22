Congressman holding office hours Friday in Danbury

DANBURY — Local citizens with issues, questions or suggestions about federal government operations have a chance to make those known to a congressional representative this week in Danbury.

This will occur through office hours scheduled there Friday by the staff of Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry, whose district includes Stokes County.

Residents are invited to take advantage of the opportunity from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that day at the Stokes County Administration Building located at 1014 Main Street in Danbury.

Plans call for Roger Kumpf, Rep. McHenry’s regional director for Stokes County, to be available to meet with constituents who have issues with federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kumpf will also be there to listen to any concerns constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress, with those concerns to be relayed to the GOP congressman.

McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District, which includes eight altogether. He maintains district offices in Rural Hall, Mooresville, and Hickory.