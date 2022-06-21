Band director honored by students

Southeastern Stokes Middle School band, led by band director Justin Carter, had a big year over this past school year.

The seventh- and eighth-grade band students participated in a multi-county band competition held at Carowinds, and was awarded the “Superior” ranking, which is the highest honor given in North Carolina.

“Their outstanding spring concert entitled ‘Mixtape’ was their final concert for the year, and was a stellar performance enjoyed by everyone present,” school officials said of the band. “Parents, grandparents, and all in attendance fully enjoyed the music, and were blown away by the excellence of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade bands.”

As a token of their appreciation, students gave him a customized t-shirt with all of the band members listed on the shirt.

”Mr. Carter is greatly appreciated by band members and their families for his encouraging leadership, as well as the music selections he teaches them,” school officials said.