Two nabbed in Walnut Cover break-in

A Rural Hall man and a juvenile were recently arrested and charged with a number of offenses after a break-in at a Walnut Cove business.

The arrests came after a probe by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office into a June 8 break-in at Blue Ridge Tobacco, at 802 South Main St. in Walnut Cove.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm being sounded at Blue Ridge Tobacco.

“Upon arrival deputies found that the business had been broken into,” the statement said.

Detectives from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrived soon afterward and processed the crime scene. Detectives collected evidence at the scene, then continued their investigation based upon the evidence collected

“Detectives identified two suspects and charged Jesse Lee Frye of Rural Hall and a juvenile,” the sheriff’s office said. The name of the juvenile was not released because of his age. The sheriff’s office did not release Frye’s age or full address.

Frye was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of possession of stolen goods, and injury to real property.

The unidentified juvenile was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, and injury to real property.

They were each placed under a $5,000 secured bond, and were scheduled to appear in court this week.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Stokes County for the many tips sent to the sheriff’s office that helped lead to these arrests. This shows how the community and the sheriff’s office can work together for a better Stokes County,” Sheriff Joey Lemons said.