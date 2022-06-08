School safety: Partnerships with law enforcement are key element

DANBURY — In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas, many around the nation are taking a hard look at the safety of schools.

Stokes County education officials are highlighting the partnerships between the 19 school facilities and local law enforcement.

“We appreciate the strong partnership with Sheriff Joey Lemons, Chief Jordan Boyette and our local law enforcement, especially our School Resource Officers; they are all second to none,,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said. “Through this strong partnership, our ongoing safety measures and training continue to be well-defined and constantly reviewed. The partnership assures we consistently work with our local law enforcement to strengthen our district safety and security measures.”

Von Robertson, chair of the Board of Education, echoed those comments.

“We have a great relationship with the Stokes County Sheriff’s department and King Police Department,” Robertson said. “We partner together to continually revise and enhance our safety and security to keep our students and staff safe.

“We’re happy the County Commissioners have funded SROs for each of your schools.”

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, through an unlocked back door, entered a double classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers with a legally purchased AR-15. The gunman was then killed by a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team.

“We are saddened by the horrific events that took place at Robb Elementary School and our continued thoughts and prayers are with everyone,” Dr. Rice added. “Stokes County Schools’ number one priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students and employees each and everyday.”

Any time there is a threat related to a school or students, local law enforcement increase their presence and visibility on campus.