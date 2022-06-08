School board approves higher meal prices

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education heard some depressing – but not surprising – price increases from School Nutrition Director Matt Brown Monday night during its regular work session.

During his presentation on the rising price of school meals, Brown recommend increases of 25 cents for breakfast and 20 cents for lunch for elementary and secondary levels. That will raise the price of elementary school breakfasts from $1.25 to $1.50 for the 2022-2023 school year. The price of elementary lunches will climb from $2.70 to $2.90. And the price of the secondary lunch will go from $2.80 to $3.00.

Those increases were approved by the Board.

“One additional thing to think about is that currently all our meals are free and that’s going away in the new school year,” added Brown, who also noted that reimbursement rates are going down, 23% for breakfasts and 27% for lunches.

Food and labor costs are also rising, Brown said.

Brown’s companion report on the price of groceries and paper goods was even gloomier. Only one company, US Foods, bid on supplying Stokes County’s needs, and their prices are increasing by 7% from last year. But the real impact will come in the delivery cost for those goods, which will increase from $1.60 to $4.50 a case. “That’s a drastic increase,” Brown said. “It’s almost triple the cost.”

The estimated total expenditure will rise from just under $800,000 for this year to more than $1 million next year.

“I think this is what we expected,” school board Chair Von Robertson said.

In other business the Board:

● Expressed support for a new Atrium Wake Forest Health Athletic Trainers program following requests from parents and coaches to revisit the need for having certified athletic trainers. “(Last year) we had a great program for trainers through Wake Forest,” Robertson said. “Now we want to add the certified trainers. They would be ‘embedded’ into the school communities for all home games and practices, help with rehabbing injuries, summer workouts… The cost would be about $25,000 per school, and we’re looking at doing it for the North, South and West high schools.”

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice mentioned that just the other night at a softball state playoff game, West Stanley’s certified athletic trainer was able to help out with an injured West Stokes player.

● Discussed a Memorandum of Understanding for pre-employment transition services that help students with disabilities get to graduation and beyond. The system would partner with Boone-based Watauga Opportunities, an organization which is now operating in 14 counties “to provide enhancement to what teachers are already doing.”

● Discussed a recent lawnmower demonstration with Facilities Director Ricky Goins. The Gravey 660z was the best scoring model in the survey, and was described by Goins as “the Cadillac of all the mowers.” Chairman Robertson commented that “We’d like to shop local if we could and keep it in Stokes County.” To which Goins replied “I don’t think that will be possible.” The question becomes buying new mowers off of the state contract or bidding them out, he added. “Let’s go ahead and bid four or five out and see what happens,” Roberston countered. To which Board member Mike Rogers added “If you bid them out, low bid wins” and “You can’t eat caviar on a sardine budget.” The final decision was to ask Goins to find out more information on how the system might be able to buy them.

● Heard an update on the plan for Academically and Intellectually Gifted (AIG) students. “We are trying to broaden the scope of students from 90 percentile to 85 percentile (from standardized test scores),” sad Anna McGee. “The (participant) numbers are down due to the pandemic. As a district we’re at 9% of our students, and you really want to be at 12-15%. So part of our goal is to build that back up.”

● Discussed a plan to purchase 400 document cameras made by Qomos by for $98.50 each.

● Received an update from the School Health Advisory Council, which met three times this year. Its members represent many different kinds of stakeholders. One of the accomplishments listed was to set measurable goals for the future.

● Heard a quick update on Major Clarity, “The instrument that helps with career readiness for our students,” Doug Rose told the Board.

● Approved a pair of budget amendments.

● Approved the Personnel and Coaching Report.

● Approved Piney Grove fire alarm repair bids.

● Noted Tuesday’s joint meeting with the County Commissioners.

● Listened to a few “graduation recap” comments from Dr. Rice following four graduation ceremonies in three days which were attended by all five Board members. “There’re some very special stories in that graduating group,” Rice said. “In public schools we serve all kids. You heard about a student accepted to Princeton, and one accepted to med school. But we had a student who spoke his first word two years ago that graduated. Our EC program does some phenomenal work and those students need to be celebrated as well. Confidentiality keeps us from screaming it from the rooftops. But you saw some very large responses from the student body when they went across the stage, which speaks to the character of our students in Stokes County, and I want to applaud them as well. … Y’all saw some standing ovations for special needs students when they walked across the stage this weekend, and that was very special.”