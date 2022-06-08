Stokes County is well represented at state Special Olympics

Marshall Britt, Natalie Eaves and Braxton Eichel represented Stokes County Special Olympics at the state games last weekend.

Special Olympics Stokes County competed in this years Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) 2022 Summer Games, with three athletes, Marshall Britt, Natalie Eaves and Braxton Eichel, participating in Bowling.

The journey begins way before the actual games are held and medals and ribbons are won. Each athlete starts by practicing several months prior to the games where their scores are calculated, recorded and sent to SONC to be bracketed. Stokes County Special Olympic bowlers practice on Sundays at Rural Hall Bowling Lanes.

This years games started on Friday with Opening Ceremonies at N.C. State. The National Anthem was sung by one of the athletes and the Special Olympic Torch lit by law enforcement officers.

On Saturday, Team Stokes County arrived at AMF Lanes in Cary and began to compete. Two games were bowled by each athlete and their scores bracketed for the finals on Sunday.

The athletes had a few hours to rest and get ready for the nights festivities at the N.C. State campus. There was free ice cream sandwiches, a drum line, SONC swag for sale, a DJ with a dance hall. Having Storm Troopers and other Star Wars characters walking around was exhilarating.

Sunday morning came and off to the venue we went. Eaves, Eichel and Britt got their shoes on and placed their bowling balls on the rack and learned who they were competing with. The games were close and it was obvious that all athletes came with their game face on, no pun intended. Eaves truly brought her “A game,” bowling her highest score ever with a 116! Eichel was determined to get a medal and he delivered! Britt bowled in his 2nd SONC games also gave his best. Eichel received a bronze medal, Britt was awarded a gold medal and Eaves earned a 7th place ribbon.

Thanks to Mitzi Britt, the Stokes County local coordinator for attending and getting everyone to the games this year. The bowling coaches are Carol Borre, Mark Borre and Delton Ballard, who kept the athletes focused and never let up on the encouragement.

To anyone who would like to volunteer with Special Olympics Stokes County, send an email stokes@sonc.net. Coaches, board members and games management team members are all needed.