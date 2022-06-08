King police officer continues to improve

KING — During Monday night’s King City Council meeting, Police Chief Jordan Boyette gave an update on the condition of the officer who was shot in the head on the early morning of May 29.

“The officer is doing well,” Boyette told the Council members, “and making progress every day. He’s in good spirits, and is joking more. Thats’s him.”

According to a news release, Jeffery Moctezuma Noyola, 19, of Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem, was identified as the deceased shooter.

The King Police Department said that Noyola shot at two officers, who returned fire. Noyola later died as a result of his injuries received during the shooting.

Police are still not releasing the names of the officers involved, citing “security reasons.”

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. as the officer tried to make a traffic stop on Newsome Road. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle drove into the back parking lot of the Dogwood Event Center. Once in the parking lot, a person exited the car and fled. The officer pursued the individual, but another person inside the vehicle opened fire.

“By that time, the backup officer was there, and both officers engaged that suspect and eventually eliminated that threat,” said Chief Boyette.

The wounded officer underwent surgery. He suffered a fractured skull as the bullet struck him in the head.

The State Bureau of Investigation continues its work in the case.

“They’re on their own timeline,” Chief Boyette added. “I know they have some followup interviews to do.”