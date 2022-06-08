Music makes a comeback at Hanging Rock State Park

Group with new album to perform Saturday

Appearing with Hank, Pattie & The Current will be members of the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quartet.

DANBURY — The Stokes County Arts Council is bringing music back to Hanging Rock State Park.

“Symphony Unbound” with Hank, Pattie and the Current along with their special guests from the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quartet, is happening this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (gates will open at 6).

The localtion for the show will be the historic Bathhouse Shelter at the park.

Hank, Pattie & The Current is a Raleigh-based quintet fronted by two veteran North Carolina’s bluegrass musicians, Hank Smith on banjo and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw on fiddle and vocals. The Current is comprised of Stevie Martinez on Bass and vocals and Billie Feather on guitar.

The High Country Press called their sound “soulgrass”: The band puts “their own unique spin on old school bluegrass by infusing elements of Latin and Jazz music. With innovative arrangements, pitch-perfect harmonies, and stunning artistry, this band knows how to deliver a captivating performance.”

Their new album, released June 3, is called “Letters.” The supporting tour started in Raleigh and has taken them to Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania – all this week!

Ticket prices are $25 general admission, $20 for Stokes Arts members. The audience will be capped at 200.

Beer and wine sales and the Town Fork Mobile Kitchen food truck will be provided by Stokes Arts. Attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs; guests may bring picnic food but not alcohol.

Get your tickets at: https://stokesarts.square.site/…/6-11-symphony…/3148…