Walnut Cove resident completes Campbell Law School

Walnut Cove resident Jake Ervin Floyd was among the 155 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees on during its 44th hooding and graduation ceremony May 13. The ceremony was held in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.

Nottingham Law School Deputy Dean Matthew Homewood bestowed Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees on Joonu-Noel Andrews Coste and John Edward Ryan III on behalf of Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom.

“Today is the culmination of a seemingly endless amount of hard work, preparation and sacrifice,” Dean J. Rich Leonard said. “We celebrate your accomplishments to date, and we look forward to watching as you launch your new careers. You have gone to law school in the oddest of times. Throughout it all, you demonstrated resilience and good humor that will aid you in your profession. As you spread out across big firms and small, big cities and small hamlets, private, public, academic and corporate positions, I hope you leave here as warriors for democracy and justice.”

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge James Wynn was the commencement speaker. In his entertaining and inspirational speech, Wynn told the graduates that today “you have transferred yourselves from wanna-be lawyers to gonna-be lawyers.” He added, “Be cool in all you do and leave the world a better place.”

Since its founding in 1976, Campbell Law has developed lawyers who possess moral conviction, social compassion, and professional competence, and who view the law as a calling to serve others. Among its accolades, the school has been recognized by the American Bar Association (ABA) as having the nation’s top Professionalism Program and by the American Academy of Trial Lawyers for having the nation’s best Trial Advocacy Program. Campbell Law boasts more than 4,600 alumni, who make their home in nearly all 50 states and beyond. In 2021, Campbell Law celebrated 45 years of graduating legal leaders and 12 years of being located in a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of North Carolina’s Capital City.