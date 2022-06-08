Forsyth Tech to offer summer youth programs

MEADOWS — The Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center will offer three programs for teenagers this summer. Each program will offer insight and hands-on experience into different career paths or plans for post-high school graduation, including: a true crime forensics camp, a college prep camp, and a “camp med.”

True Crime Forensics Summer Camp will be offered June 20-23. Attendees will get to participate in a hands-on forensics labs (hair analysis, blood spatter, crime scene breakdown, etc.) and local true crime exploration (i.e. Lawson Family Murders in Stokes County). The first three days will be spent learning through activities and analysis and on the last day, students will have a crime scene to analyze, investigate and solve.

The College Prep Summer Camp will help participants gain first-hand knowledge from current college students and educational professionals. There will be different seminars on applying to college, how to write a stand-out essay and other issues, while also hearing from college representatives and local students who entered college in the last year. This camp will be offered June 27-30.

The third camp, Camp Med, will help attendees explore nursing fundamentals. From July 11 – 14, Stokes County Nursing instructors will lead participants through different skills labs, including CPR/first aid, checking and taking vitals and more, and teach through hands-on labs and experiments. This camp is designed for anyone exploring any area within the medical field.

“These camps are the perfect place for 14-18 year olds to explore possible next steps!” said Elizabeth Guiles, Stokes County Economic & Workforce Development Coordinator. “We’re so excited to be able to provide these teens with fun, interactive, hands-on experiences.”

Scholarships are available and each camp runs Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 336-734-7718 to register. Contact Guiles at eguiles@forsythtech.edu with questions.