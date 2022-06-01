Woman slain in Germanton

GERMANTON — An apparent domestic situation ended in murder Saturday night.

Stokes County deputies responded to a call at 1025 Rest Home Road and found Brandy Nicole Smitherman, 38, of 1005 Hayden Drive, off Overby Road, had been attacked.

First-responders tried life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The Criminal Investigations unit took over the case and soon located a suspect who shared a home with the victim just a short distance from the murder scene.

Dennis William Stultz, 27, was taken into custody and is being held in the Stokes County Jail under no bond for first-degree murder.

Stultz had been charged with assault on a female on March 19. And a year ago Stultz was picked up in the huge multi-agency drug bust and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The couple recently joined Quaker Gap Baptist Church, Pastor Jack Darida said in a prayer request sent out to church members. “We have been praying for them as they have struggled to grow in their walk with the Lord,” Darida wrote in an email. “There is no service planned at this time. A memorial brick will be placed below our flagpole in her memory.

“Although we desire justice for Brandy, as difficult as it may seem, we also pray for Dennis and his family. Thank you for your faithful prayers following this horrible atrocity in our community. May the Lord bring peace as only He can.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and the Sheriff’s office is awaiting those results for an official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Stokes County Sheriff’s office asks anyone with more information to call Detective Don Johnson at 336-593-8787, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.