Dynamic duo

Alex Puckett has already gotten her ticket to med school punched. She plans on being a cardio-thoracic surgeon. Vikings' defensive standout Ethan Puckett hopes to walk on to the football team at Princeton. Alex Puckett played volleyball throughout high school and was named All-County three times.

DANBURY — It’s not surprising that twins Alex and Ethan Puckett are tied for first in their class at North Stokes High School.

After all, there’s been a friendly sibling rivalry from the very beginning, one that has pushed both to excellence in the classroom, on the athletic fields, and in life in general.

It’s also no surprise that the pair, who will receive their diplomas tonight in the first of four weekend graduation ceremonies, has their future pretty well mapped out.

Ethan is headed to Princeton in the fall to study computer science and programming. He also is planning to walk on to the Princeton football team.

Alex has been accepted to East Carolina as part of the Brody School of Medicine Early Assurance program, which means she’s not only accepted into the undergraduate program but also on through to medical school.

It’s also not surprising they are high achievers. Dad is an engineer with the state’s Department of Transportation, and mom is a Superior Court judge.

One difference? Alex takes 60 hours of college credit with her as she starts at ECU, while Ethan’s very similar 60 hours of classes do not transfer to Ivy League Princeton.

Ethan was a three-sport standout, playing varsity football, wrestling and baseball. He was named All-Conference this year in football and baseball. Because of a shoulder injury he was unable to wrestle this year, but still participated on the team and went to all the meets. He was also named All-Decade Defensive Team by The Stokes News.

“He said he decided to go to Princeton because numerous teachers and others have talked to him about the possible doors Princeton may open,” Alex Puckett said.

Alex played volleyball throughout high school and was named All-County three times. She also played travel ball with Champions Volleyball Club. She is president of the Beta Club and the North Carolina Ambassador for TutorChat, and previously served as Student Government Secretary and SGA vice president.

“My goal is to be a cardio-thoracic surgeon. I have wanted to go to medical school since I was in elementary school and my dream was realized when I was lucky enough to be chosen for one of four spots for early assurance at the Brody School of Medicine. That means they have reserved my spot already and I do not have to take the MCAT. That is important, since med school has become extremely difficult to get into. So I am very excited about that! I was also chosen as an ECU Scholar. There were 20 chosen out of more than 2,500 candidates and I received a full scholarship to ECU as a result.”

“It’s been everything that she could have dreamed of,” Judge Puckett says.

As she prepares to accept her diploma, Alex says she has mixed emotions. “It was definitely a different experience than what I had expected when I started high school. I would have never imagined a time where we would be sent home and kept away from all of our friends. But I’m proud to say that this Class of 2022 made it through and I really believe we found a way to thrive in spite of the difficulties. With so many traditional things taken away, we had to find new ways to approach situations and new ways to be successful. We found a way to adjust.

“I think that is true in almost everything about the Class of 2022. We did what had to be done. But, we didn’t stop there. Our dreams didn’t stop there. We all found new ways to work hard and to get around the obstacles that were in our path. I think that will do us well in the future. We have real life practice at dealing with situations when life throws us a curve ball.”

“Alex said it best when she said ‘the Class of 2022 didn’t just survive, we learned how to thrive!’ That really sums up my high school experience. It was a lesson in learning how to deal with adversity and thinking outside the box. What worked before was no longer available to us and, therefore, we had to explore new ways to be successful,” Ethan said.

“We were sent home in the spring of my sophomore year and completed it with online classes. We had our spring sports abruptly canceled that year. Our junior year started again online and eventually went to a sort of split on-campus/off-campus hybrid. Our sports schedule was turned upside down with football starting in February. Eventually students were allowed back on campus, but with masks. Finally, our senior year started to resemble some normalcy.

“In the middle of all of that, the Class of 2022 learned how to utilize technology in a way we had never had to before. Online classes became a new way of learning. Forsyth Tech’s dual enrollment began to be utilized more and more giving students the option of taking college classes while still enjoying high school. North Stokes teachers were always willing to help with any questions or issues we may be having or simply to offer friendly advice. Even when taking Forsyth Tech classes, we were routinely on the North Stokes campus working on various projects or meeting with staff. Overall, it was not a traditional’ experience, but I believe I learned many valuable lessons that will help me throughout my life.”

“I think that’s the one great thing about going to North Stokes is that we were able to combine the traditional high school experience while still having the option to explore advanced classes through Forsyth Tech,” Alex said. “The school has been a wonderful support system and I am so thankful for my experiences.”

Ethan called his sophomore and junior years “abnormal.”

“That’s when I found out about Forsyth Tech, over COVID, as they really started opening up their curriculum more. So I had a lot more classes available to me than the AP classes at North Stokes. Everything was online. I’ve been able to really expand my horizons and take classes I wouldn’t have taken before. For example, I was able to take a Theatre Appreciation class.”

Judge Puckett agrees that the kids’ high school years were “different than what I envisioned. But when COVID hit, they made the best of it. Probably even went more in depth in their studies than before. They both took at least two classes every summer at Forsyth Tech.”

Originally they both had been interested in N.C. State. “So we said ‘what are the prerequisites at N.C. State?’ and let’s just knock them all out,” mom says. “That’s kind of how it started. They took the same classes and that helped too, because a little competition never hurt anyone. So it would be a competition as to who would do better, so I never had to worry about them studying. … There are very few bright spots with COVID but what they were able to do, it turned out well.”

Ethan said selecting Princeton was a very difficult decision-making process. “I’d always heard about colleges like Harvard and Princeton and thought I’d never really have a chance to get into one of them, being from a rural area, but thought I should go ahead and apply and give it a shot. So I worked really hard on my application, writing all the essays, and did reach on how to do interviews as well. So I was able to get in early decision at Princeton. Then I got offered the Bill Johnson Scholarship to N.C. State, which is a Stokes County scholarship, and the Levine Scholarship, which is a full ride at UNC Charlotte. So I went to visit all the schools and talked to the counselors and the deans of the departments I am interested in. When I went up to visit Princeton – and I’ve heard about the strong alumni network and all the connections, and how they give back to the university – and I really just fell in love with it. The campus is beautiful and the town is built around it. It’s like a bubble inside of New Jersey.

“(Plus) Princeton seems to be strongly oriented toward an undergraduate education, and knowing I want to get a degree in computer science that’s what I am looking for. They seem to really have a focus on computer science as well. All incoming freshmen must take at least one computer science course during their time at the university.

“Once I got in, I contacted the football coach and he encouraged me to come up and visit the football facilities, got to see the locker room and meet the head coach.”

“He loves football,” Judge Puckett added. “The coach at North, Coach Fortner, has been great. He put together a highlight video and sent it to Princeton. They’ve offered him a spot on the team. So he’s debating; he’s a little worried about managing his time.”