King Police officer wounded during traffic stop

KING — A routine traffic stop turned deadly on Newsome Road just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Two King Police officers stopped a vehicle at around 12:40 a.m. Once the car pulled over, several suspects jumped out of the car and ran, according to King Police Chief Boyette.

Officers gave chase, and at some point one of the suspects turned and began firing at them. The King officer was grazed by a bullet to the head, and both he and his partner returned fire.

The officer underwent surgery in Winston-Salem and should fully recover. The backup officer was not wounded.

The suspect’s cause of death is currently under investigation, according to Chief Boyette. He has been identified as a 19-year-old Jeffery Moctezuma Noyola, of 1050-D Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Chief Boyette has not officially released the name of the police officer “for security reasons. He met Wednesday with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is in charge of all investigations when an police officer-shooting has occurred.