‘Sonia Strong’

Dee Caruthers hugs her daughter Sonia Luster at Christmas 2007. Caruthers is publishing a book that’s aimed at helping teens be better drivers and more self-confident young people. State Troopers Joseph Beck Jr. (left) and Philip Dixson, who investigated the 2008 crash on Highway 89, met with Dee Caruthers recently. She’s decided to dedicate her book to them.

The morning of Sept. 19, 2008, was a bad day for all of Stokes County, but a horrible, tragic one for Dee Caruthers.

That’s when her only child, North Stokes High School student Sonia Luster, was killed in a head-on car crash on her way to school.

Now Caruthers is attempting to turn tragedy into triumph by writing a book that’s mainly aimed at teenage drivers. Her book will be titled “Seven Seconds, Sonia,” with the seconds representing the time savings that the 16-year-old made in turning onto Clyde Amos Road rather than wait a few hundred yards and turn directly onto Piney Grove Church Road, which leads to the high school.

“Had she waiting just seven more seconds she would be alive today,” Caruthers said.

Luster was late for school and in a hurry, headed east on Highway 89 in a Pontiac, and following too close behind a truck. She turned left onto the dirt road that many North students used as a shortcut. According to her passenger, who was injured but survived, she didn’t see the westbound pickup truck until it was too late. The huge impact of the two vehicles sent both flying off the road and down an embankment.

Luster had just gotten her driver’s license and was violating a couple of rules that mom had laid down: no picking up friends on her way to school, and no taking the dangerous left turn onto Clyde Amos Road.

“I told her 200,000 times not to take that turn, but she did it,” Caruthers said. “I don’t know why. At 16 she thought she was indestructible, like we all did.”

Ironically, Caruthers is an insurance investigator who spent time analyzing auto accidents – many involving 18-wheelers – for more than 35 years. “So Sonia had more of an idea about driving than most kids,” she said.

She was at her office when the high school called to tell her to expect a visit from state troopers. She waiting for more than a hour, all the while knowing what they would tell her. She then had to go to the morgue and identify her daughter.

The family moved to Stokes County – Caruthers’ home turf – from Pittsburgh in 2003. The move was hard on the tall young dancer. “She was a city girl.” Luster was born on Caruthers’ 31st birthday.

Caruthers said the North Stokes community “wrapped me up in a bear hug and did not let me go,” she said. “It still blows my mind.”

She says the first seven or eight years after the accident were “lost” ones. “But after the denial I decided to get up and fight. I thought ‘I’ve got to do something about this.’ So I got up and stayed up.”

After the tragedy, and because she lived on Highway 89, Caruthers moved away, but she returned to Stokes County six years ago. She now lives on Big Dan Lake in the northern part of the county, “my safe haven.”

The first project were fundraisers for about $11,000 worth of scholarships for kids to go to college. The book, Caruthers says, has been on her mind for about three years. A year ago she quit her full-time job to focus on writing the book.

She also created “Sonia Strong” logo merchandise to sell to finance the cost of the book, produced by local companies. She also wants to “give back” to the Stokes County that has supported her since that black day in 2008.

“There are a lot of kids and seniors in Stokes County who are growing hungry,” she says, “and we need to feed these people. So proceeds will go to the Northern Stokes Food Pantry.”

Caruthers was in a sorority in college in Pittsburgh, and the sorority’s alumni is particularly focused on doing projects for children. So she went to the group to pitch her book project. “And we’re going nationwide!”

The book will have Sonia’s story, a section on driving, a parenting chapter, and concludes with some advice on self-confidence. “Being a teenager is tough. They don’t really believe in themselves.” She recounts a story of Luster at age 5 telling her “I can do anything my mind tells me.”

The book “has some humor in it, but also has some pretty blunt comments,” she said. “I have so much to tell these kids. This is one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. But it’s so far out of my comfort zone.”

At some point Caruthers had a unique idea: why not dedicate the book to the two Highway Patrol troopers who investigated the wreck and came to inform her of her daughter’s death?

“I had not spoken to them since 2008 but I called them in December. Then I met them two weeks ago. They were very humbled that someone would do this for them.

“We talked very little about the accident itself. It was more ‘let me tell you what I’m doing now.’ It was phenomenal.”

Her goal is for schools “far and wide” to add the book to the driver’s education curriculum. She said the two driver’s ed teachers at North are on board with the book, as is Principal Rasey and the Board of Education. “It will have tips to give kids to help with their driving, to make them better drivers.”

The process of writing the book had brought up a lot of the old painful memories. But will it help with the healing process? “In time,” Caruthers says. “The first emotions were devastating physical and emotional pain because I had to dredge up the horror and pain again as I wrote the book. I kept telling myself that the book isn’t about me, it’s about saving teen drivers. During my initial transition from denial into the acceptance stage of grief, I made up a mantra, ‘push through the pain.’ I used that again during my writing.

“Lots of prayers, lots of tears and an amazing support group went into this book. Many, many people told me that writing this book would help me heal and they’re right, I just have to get through the first step, the emotional roller coaster. When my friends are having a tough time, I tell them to just remember to breathe. I had to tell myself that after Sonia died because I was so distraught that I would literally forget to breathe. So what did I do as I wrote the book? Breathed. At least this time I remembered to breathe. This time, it was easier. Not easy, just easier.”

Caruthers does take away that the last thing we said to each other that morning was ‘I love you.’ She was beautiful. Her friends are 29 or 30 years old now and it hurts sometimes. But we’re trying to look at the beauty of the things we’ve been doing from this tragedy. I think God chose me to do this.”