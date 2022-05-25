Mountain Valley Hospice is an Honors recipient

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Mountain Valley Hospice and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions. Please visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as the Hospice Honors awards. “We at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care are honored to be recognized by Healthcarefirst for our commitment to providing compassionate, quality care for our patients and unwavering support for their families said Tracey Dobson, CEO and President of Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “As a recipient of the 2022 Hospice Honors, we pledge to continue that same level of commitment in the years to come.”

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care has announced that Katherine Brinkley has joined the staff as Director of Donor Relations and Stewardship.

One of her primary responsibilities in this newly created position, will be to implement and manage a comprehensive stewardship program.

Brinkley served as the Assistant Director of Marketing and Community Engagement at ABC of N.C. in Winston-Salem. She also held a variety of positions at Trellis Supportive Care.

“Katherine is passionate about the hospice mission, said Sara Tavery, Senior Director of Philanthropy. “She will lead our efforts to recognize and thank donors for their gifts in support of end-of-life care for our patients and their families.”

Brinkley is a volunteer with the young alumni leadership council of UNC and is a member of the Junior League in Winston-Salem. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Hispanic Linguistics. She lives in Winston-Salem.