King Police Report

William Kenneth James, 31, of Walnut Cove, was charged with assault on a female on May 2. Court date: May 7.

Shealton Mack Correy, 29, of King, was charged with assault on a female on May 2. Court date: June 15.

Nicholas Glenn Adams, 28, of Walnut Cove, was charged on May 1 with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: June 14.

Julie Beth Hvostal, 47, of King, was charged April 29 with larceny and possession of stolen goods. Court date: June 14.

James Paul Shrewsberry, 35, of Pfafftown, was charged on April 30 with violating a domestic violence protective order. Court date: May 9.

Eric Renardo Simmons, 32, of Mount Airy, was arrested April 30 for four charges, all in Surry County: felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two charges of probation violation. Bond: $50,000. Court date: May 2 in Dobson.

Joseph Matthew Hendrix, 40, of King, was charged with assault on a female on April 28. Court date: May 11.

Darus Odell Webster, 39, of Winston-Salem, was charged April 27 with failure to appear in Forsyth County Court. Bond: $1,500. Court date: June 16 in Winston-Salem.

Roberta Kaye Spainhour, 56, of Pinnacle, was charged with animal cruelty on April 25. Court date: Sept. 6.

Linda Michelle Blackburn, 47, of Stoneville, was arrested April 25 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: July 5.

Andrew Scott Borland, 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive on April 24. Bond: $1,000. Court date: July 7.

Lawrence Dedrin Hickman, 48, of Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny and assault on a female on April 23. Court date: July 12.

Sara Noelle Dewit, 23, of Rural Hall, was charged on April 22 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: Aug. 5.

Michael Nathan Hoots, 46, of Yadkinville, was arrested April 21 for passing worthless checks and failure to appear in both Stokes County court and Surry County court. Bond: $7,500. Court date: June 14.

Trinity Dare Marie Weston, 36, of Winston-Salem, was arrested April 21 for felony identity theft, felony possession of cocaine, resisting an officer and also failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $20,000. Court date: June 14.

Joseph Michael Boles, 47, of King, was arrested April 18 for felony possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, transporting an open container of liquor and possession/transport of non-tax-paid alcoholic beverage. Bond: $6,000. Court date: June 14.

Devin Anthony Whicker, 29, of Rural Hall, was charged with assault on a female April 18. Court date: May 11.

Stephen Alva Meadows II, 34, of King, was arrested on April 17 for felony possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 19.

Jason Matthew Wilkins, 37, of Walkertown, was arrested on April 16 for felony trafficking opium by possession, felony trafficking opium by transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia Bond: $75,000. Court date: April 18.

Alejandro Sanchez-Vergara, 18, of Winston-Salem, was charged April 16 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: July 21.

Dakota Austin Dixon, 30, of King, was charged April 16 with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in Guilford County court. Bond: $2,000. Court date: May 9 in High Point.

Cullen Michael Pinks, 43, of Winston-Salem, was charged April 15 with two counts larceny and two counts possession of stolen goods. Court date: May 11.

Kaitlin Cheyenne Pinnix, 22, of King, was charged April 14 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: May 10.

Amanda Kathryn Whittington, 23, of King, was charged April 14 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: May 10.

Shamell Devoe Speller, 31, of Winston-Salem, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 14. Bond: $500. Court date: April 22.

Jerry Allan Bovender, 53, of King, was arrested April 14 with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500. Court date: April 18.

Jakob Nathaniel Wilkerson, 20, of King, was charged April 14 with larceny. Court date: May 11.

Shaylon Keith Wilson, 26, of Jamestown, was arrested on April 12 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $5,000. Court date: July 21.

Marcus Phillip Harris, 35, of King, was charged with assault on a female on April 11. Court date: May 18.

Tony Joe Mabe, 59, of King, was arrested on April 11 for felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 13.

John Ray Mullis, 36, of King, was charged April 11 with failure to comply on a Rockingham County court order. Bond: $243. Court date: April 28.

Christopher John Castellano, 36, of King, was arrested April 11 for violating a domestic violence protective order. Court date: June 27.

Suzanne Jacqueline Daughtry, 61, of King, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on April 11. Court date: May 11.

John Chatham Hatcher, 55, of Mount Airy, was charged April 10 with theft by concealment of merchandise at the Walmart. Court date: May 11.

Erin Rae Merrill, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged with 2 counts of trespassing and resisting an officer on April 10. Bond: $1,000. Court date: May 10.

Darian Leigh Holt, 29, of King, was arrested on April 8 for felony possession of cocaine possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court and probation violation, also in Forsyth County. Bond: $7,000. Court date: April 11.

Anthony Davin Bowers, 32, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on April 9. Bond $9,000. Court date: April 28.

Randy Lynn Mabe Jr., 30, of Pinnacle, was charged April 8 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: June 13.

Richard Allen Rushbrook, 59, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was charged April 8 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: June 13.

Sarah Grayce Stoltz, 19, of Tobaccoville, was charged April 7 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: June 14.

Joshua Jerrod Hairston, 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged April 7 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: June 14. He was also served with a charge of failure to appear in Guilford County court.

Paul Joseph Pike, 50, of Kernersville, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on April 6. Bond: $3,000. Court date: April 14.

Joseph McCoy Brown, 32, of Tobaccoville, was charged with a probation violation on April 4. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 13.

Larry Gray Blakley Jr., 54, of KIng, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on April 4. Bond: $2,500. Court date: April 26.

Javier Garcia Flores, 37. Of Kernersville, was charged April 3 with possession of a Schedule II Controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of failure to appear in Randolph County court. Bond: $5,000. Court date: July 21.

Joshua Bray Hawkins, 32, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested April 1 on multiple charges: felony larceny, felony fleeing to elude arrest, fictitious tag, expired license tag, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and cyber-stalking. Bond: $20,000. Court date: April 4.

Bartley Holland Goswick, 62, of King, was charged with driving while impaired on April 1. Court date: May 5.

Victoria Ayala Lagunas, 46, of Winston-Salem, was charged March 31 with larceny by changing price tags at the King Walmart. Court date: May 11.

***

Officers investigated a case of identity theft on May 2. The victim said a subject had written a $900 check on their account.

The Walmart on Ingram Drive reported the theft of two bottles of wine on April 28. On April 25 the store reported the theft of an electronic mixer.

K4 Tobacco and Vape reported on April 19 that someone had stolen $102.71 in merchandise.

A King resident reported that all four tires had been slashed on their Nissan Rogue on April 18. The damage was estimated at $800.

A High Point man reported that his Sansung Galaxy cell phone, valued at $500, was stolen while he was at the Days Inn in King on April 14.

A Village Care resident reported the theft of two rings, valued at $1,000 each, on April 14.

The City of King reported that a stall door was damaged on April 13 at Recreation Acres. The estimated damage was $700.

A landscaping company reported the theft of a $400 push mower from the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Ingram Drive on April 8.

King Outreach Ministries reported the theft of clothing on April 5 and again on April 8.

A King resident reported that the windshield on his Nissan Rogue was vandalized on April 2. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

On March 31 the Days Inn on Vesta Street reported the theft of $800 in building materials.