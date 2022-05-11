Tag office in a spat with the state

WALNUT COVE — Mayor Nellie Brown had strong words for a state official who denied a lunch break for workers at the License Plate Agency that operates out of an office at the Town Hall.

Because of illness and injuries from a car wreck, the staff has been down to two in recent weeks. Town Manager Kim Greenwood suggested they close the office for an hour rather than take turns getting lunch because he did not want an employee in the office by themselves.

“The state was not very happy about that,” he said.

Judy Schmidinger of the N.C. Department of Transportation in Raleigh responded that a lunch break was in violation of the contract and the office should look at hiring additional staff.

“Her letter was very inappropriate,” Mayor Brown told the town Board of Commissioners Tuesday night. “In situations like this you have to have support. Everyone needs a lunch break. ‘Hire more people’? You have to treat your employees well.”

Brown said she would send a letter to Schmidinger, her superiors and possibly state officials “like Kyle Hall and the Lieutenant Governor.”

In other business the Board:

● Appointed Elmer Davis as the in-town alternate to the Planning and Zoning Board.

● Approved the update of a bridge inspection contract with the DOT for the bridge on Depot Street, which is the only bridge that is owned by the town.

● Learned of a concern over liability insurance for Fowler Park from an auditor, who said the town should not be maintaining the park since it is actually leased property to a non-profit organization. The lease was done in 1990. At the request of Commissioner Danny Hairston, Greenwood said he would reach out to Jerry Rutledge and other surviving members of the non-profit group to see how they want to proceed.

● Set May 26 as the date for a budget workshop.

● Voted to change the health insurance group plan for town employees to one offered by the League of Municipalities. This plan offers the same or better coverage and lower co-pays and will save the town $12,000 annually.

● Heard from Angie Bailey of the Cove Group about plans for SpringFest, which is coming up on Main Street on Saturday, May 21. Bailey said she has 141 vendors signed up, including several food vendors, and the Megan Doss Band will perform.

● Received an update on this week’s public meetings on the Greenway project, which will happen Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Library.

● Approved event applications for the Art on Main Cruise-Ins for the final Friday evening of each month through October.

● Heard from Greenwood in his monthly report that work on the round-about is set to begin this month. There were nearly 60 residents at a recent town meeting providing details on the road project. He said that SouthData has completed preparation of the town’s new server, and that the county has decided to run a dedicated line for its new water project. And in an update on the Dollar General situation, he said that the developers have filed a motion to keep the same judge (Judge Puckett), which could further delay the case. “Judge Puckett may not be able to get it on her calendar until September,” Greenwood said. “Let’s not keep kicking it down the road but put it on the agenda ASAP.”

● Mayor Brown, in her comments, called attention to “the rough weather last Friday night. We saw Walnut Cove take cover. WXII did a great job in making people aware what was happening.” A powerful storm moved across Walnut Cove and southeastern Stokes County Friday before spawning tornado activity in Rockingham County.