Documentary to feature Stokes musicians

Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), the headquarters for more than 50 after-school programs, has partnered with Blue Ridge PBS to release a 90-minute documentary, “Bridging the Gap: a Journey through Appalachian Music,” which will premiere on Roanoke’s Blue Ridge PBS this Saturday at 9 p.m.

The documentary will also be available on demand via their ECHO streaming channel online any time after the premiere. ECHO is a streaming first digital channel that broadcasts out of Roanoke and www.blueridgepbs.org/echo.

The film features Program Director Jim Lloyd, who takes viewers on a musical journey that traces the history of Appalachian music through live performances. Short segments of stories and demonstrations highlight the significant changes impacting what is considered “Appalachian,” “old time” or “bluegrass” music and dance today.

In addition to Lloyd, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, and JAM Executive Director, Brett Morris of Galax, the cast includes Jim Costa of Hinton, West Virginia, Heather Berry Mabe and Tony Mabe of Walnut Cove, Ralph McGee and Rex McGee, both of King, Andrea Smith of Stuart, and Carl Johnson of Shelbyville, Tennessee. The project was filmed by Herb E. Smith of Whitesburg, Kentucky.

The show was originally planned to be an interactive concert at a regional event for JAM kids throughout the program’s four-state region in May 2020 sponsored by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the North Carolina Arts Council.

“We had to use our imaginations and go forward the best way possible,” said JAM’s Executive Director, Brett Morris. “We hope that this will be a lasting resource for years to come for JAM kids, although we’re sad that none of them got to see it in person.”

For more information, visit www.jamkids.org and www.blueridgepbs.org.