QUESTIONS FOR CLERK OF COURT CANDIDATES

1. Tell us about yourself.

Will Carter: I am “Will” Carter III and was born and raised on a tobacco farm in King. My father served Stokes County as an attorney and Superior Court Judge. My Mother worked as a nurse, homemaker and “Mom.” I am married to Shelly Carter and we are blessed with two sons, four daughters, five granddaughters and two grandsons. I currently serve Stokes County as the Economic Development Director for Stokes County.

Brad Lankford: I was born and raised in Stokes County. I’ve lived here almost all my life. I currently live with my family on North Stokes School Road in Danbury. I graduated from North Stokes High School and UNCG with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. I began my professional career in October 1989. I have 30 years of state and Local government experience. I’ve been married to my wife Lisa for 26 years. We have three teenage children, Connor, Christina and Lucas. They are in the tenth, ninth and eighth grades respectively. All three are in Stokes County Schools. I am a member and a Deacon at Crossroad Community Church in Lawsonville. I’m also a member of the Lawsonville Ruritan Club and the current Chairman of the Stokes County Aging Committee. I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and riding ATVs. I’m a lifelong Republican and conservative. I come from a family of lifelong Republicans. My father, Ernest, served Stokes County for 32 years on the Board of Education and as a Stokes County Commissioner. Both my father and mother instilled in me a duty to serve others. Growing up I had a special needs sister living at home. She was a joy to my entire family, full of love and gentleness. It was actually my sister that got my dad involved in running for the Board of Education. He supported funding to increase opportunities and services for Special Needs children in Stokes County Schools. Unfortunately, both my mom and sister have passed. My philosophy is to love God and to love my neighbor. I live my life by the “golden rule” to treat others as I would like to be treated. I’m a constitutionalist and I believe in individual freedoms. I’m a patriot. I love our country and honor those that have fought to preserve our freedoms. I consider myself more of a public servant than a politician. I ask for your vote and will consider it an honor to be elected and continue to work for the citizens of our great county by being your next Clerk of Superior Court.

2. How would you define the role of the Clerk of Court?

Carter: The Clerk of Superior Court is a “hands-on” records management position that works closely with citizens as well as attorneys, judges and staff. The Clerk is responsible for managing the staff, organizing records, preparing dockets, administrative legal proceedings such as summons, probation orders, and other official documentation. The Clerk of Court must be disciplined with time management, personable, yet fair and impartial with all matters. Like any public service position, the Clerk of Court is entrusted by the people to perform all functions in a kind, compassionate and responsible manner.

Lankford: The Clerk of Court is a judicial official responsible for the administration and oversight of the Clerk of Court office. The primary role of the office of the Clerk of Court is to be the custodian of the official court records and files. The clerk’s office receives and processes all court orders from judges and magistrates and directs the orders to the appropriate law enforcement agency for service. Once service has taken place the Clerk of Court Office schedules court dates, accepts payments of fines and court costs and ensures that all court proceedings and rulings are recorded, filed and carried out. All criminal and civil actions involving citizens in Stokes County find their way through the Clerk of Court’s office. This is a huge administrative duty and it’s important that the staff and the Clerk of Court manage these duties successfully. The Clerk of Court is the administrator in charge. It is the Clerk of Court’s duty to supervise staff and ensure the work is completed efficiently and correctly. The Clerk of Court is also a judicial official and is responsible for overseeing probate court and cases involving wills, trusts and estates. The Clerk of Court considers testimony in cases involving guardianship, involuntary commitments, search warrants and temporary custody. So, the Clerk of Court acts as both a manager and judge. I have the unique experience of having served as both. For the past eighteen and a half years I have served Stokes County residents as a Magistrate in Stokes County Courts for four and a half years and as Director of Transportation for Stokes County Schools for 14 years.

3. Why are you interested in this position?

Carter: I have found that one of the greatest joys in life is helping others. In serving as the Economic Development Director, it is very rewarding to accomplish projects that benefit our county. Stokes County is my home. I want nothing but the very best for every citizen of this county. As Clerk of Court, I want to use my skills in making an office that will be the servant of the people. I have a passion for a Clerk’s office that will be efficient yet offer true compassion for every citizen that needs us. Stokes County deserves the very best and I want to give the Clerk’s Office my very best.

Lankford: As stated above I had the pleasure of serving as a Magistrate for Stokes County Courts. It was during this time that I developed an appreciation for our legal system. The United States has the best legal system in the world. As citizens we have the opportunity to have our grievances heard and adjudicated. Our society – through our judicial system – punishes those that violate our laws, but allows defendants the opportunity to face their accusers and receive a fair hearing based on facts. I enjoyed being part of the court system for four and a half years. I left to take the job of Director of Transportation for Stokes County Schools. I served as Director of Transportation for fourteen years and enjoyed that opportunity as well. I’m about to turn fifty-six years old and I feel that I have several more years of public service to give. I have been thinking about running for Clerk of Superior Court for some time. When I heard that Jason Tuttle, the current Clerk of Court, was leaving to run for Sheriff, I decided that this is my time to run. I reached 30 years with the state of North Carolina in August, 2021. I retired so there would be no conflict of interest with me continuing to work for Stokes County Schools and running for public office in Stokes County. My future is in your hands. Again, it would be an honor for me to have the opportunity to serve you as your next Clerk of Superior Court. If elected I will put forth the same steady effort and commitment that I’ve put forth in every job that I’ve held.

4. What experience do you have that related to the duties of the Clerk?

Carter: In preparing for the duties as Clerk of Court, I began my career as a Marketing and Project Management for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. I have also served in the Engineering Department for the City of Winston-Salem. In May 2018, I accepted the position as the Economic Development Director for Stokes County. To become the very best Economic Development Director that I could be, I completed the inaugural class and a recipient of NC Certified Economic Development (NCCED) from East Carolina University. I am a graduate from South Stokes High School, in 1985 and continued my education at Forsyth Tech and in 1985 graduated from NADC in Nashville, Tennessee. I currently serve on the Board of Trustees for Forsyth Tech.

Lankford: I served as a Magistrate for Stokes County Courts. I took the oath of office in January 2003 and served until August 2007. For those unfamiliar with a Magistrate, a Magistrate is an appointed judicial official. To become a Magistrate, you apply to the Clerk of Superior Court. The Clerk of Superior Court reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the Chief Superior Court Judge. The Chief Superior Court Judge interviews the applicants and makes the final selections for appointment. The Chief Superior Court Judge makes the appointments in an official court proceeding. Once appointed Magistrates are supervised by the Chief District Court Judge. A Magistrate is the first point of contact in the judicial system. Law enforcement officers go to the Magistrate to present evidence to charge someone with a crime. Defendants are also brought before a Magistrate, after being arrested, in order to be formally charged. Once charged, the Magistrate conducts a pre-trial release hearing to determine the conditions for release from custody. Magistrates can also take testimony from citizens that wish to charge other citizens with misdemeanors such as trespassing or simple assault. Magistrates issue domestic violence protective orders, temporary custody orders and involuntary commitment orders to have someone taken in for a psychiatric evaluation. Magistrates hold civil small claims court. Magistrates can accept bond payments to release a defendant from custody. Finally, a Magistrate can perform civil marriage ceremonies. So my experience as a Magistrate has given me tremendous insight and experience in our legal system and has prepared me for the judicial duties of the Clerk of Superior Court. My 14 years as Director of Transportation for Stokes County Schools has given me experience running the day-to-day operations of a multi-faceted county department. As Director I supervised a staff of nine folks at the Bus Garage and had a supervisory link to seventy-five school bus drivers. I worked with our mechanics to ensure that our bus fleet was well maintained. That all repairs were made in a timely manner. That buses were fueled daily and inspected monthly. I worked with the Cost Clerk to make sure that our budget was followed and our expenses, parts inventory, repairs and services were documented. I worked with our Routing Coordinator to make sure our bus routes and passenger stops were efficient and safe. I handled complaints and concerns and prepared all state reports. I reported to the Superintendent of Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and the Board of Education. I believe that my unique experiences of working in Stokes County Courts and managing a major department for Stokes County Schools has provided me with the experience needed to be the Clerk of Superior Court.

5. Why should voters choose you over your opponent?

Carter: I believe that the Clerk of Court or any elected position is a high honor. It is the people entrusting me to perform very important duties and responsibilities for them. Throughout my career, I have been in the “people” business. I am a lifelong resident of Stokes County and it is an honor to serve them. The Golden Rule works every time it is tried, especially in public service. I want to give Stokes County the most professional and responsible Clerk’s Office possible and always treat every citizen as I want to be treated. I offer to the citizens my dedication and passion and ask for their support on May 17.

Lankford: This is a tough but important question. The reason it’s tough for me is that normally I’m very humble. I don’t like being the center of attention and I don’t like to brag on myself. But I know that voters want to know that I have the confidence to do the job. I am confident in my abilities and my experiences. It’s because of these experiences that I know that I can do the job and I feel that I am the best candidate. But before I go further, I want to say that I know my opponent, Will Carter, personally. His family and mine go to the same church. I have nothing negative to say about Mr. Carter. When I found out last June that he was running I asked to meet him for lunch. He graciously agreed. We met and discussed our plans. I told him that I was considering running for Clerk of Superior Court and that I had heard that he was also planning to run. We shook hands and agreed that we would have a civil campaign, (with) no mudslinging. As far as I know he has honored that pledge and so have I. My plan has always been to focus on what I have to offer as a candidate. Now, I hope I’ve made a convincing case by pointing out my educational background and experiences in the answers to the questions above. There is one last thing that I would like to say about my candidacy. I’m running for Clerk of Superior Court as a Republican. While I don’t know the history of my opponent’s political affiliation I can say for sure about my own. I’m a lifelong Republican and conservative. I come from a family of lifelong Republicans and conservatives. Both my father and grandfather were Stokes County Republicans. My father has served the Republican Party in Stokes County since he was 15 when he worked on the campaign of Wesley Dunlap for Sheriff. As stated above, my dad Ernest, has also served the county on the Board of Education and as a County Commissioner. I point this out just to say that I’ve grown up with the Stokes County Republican Party. My Republican roots run deep. So, I want to make absolutely sure that you know that if you choose to vote for me that you will be voting for a candidate that has experience in the Stokes County court system. That has experience running a multi-faceted department and being accountable for the day-to-day success of that department. That has 18 and a half years serving Stokes County residents. And finally, is a life-long Republican and conservative.