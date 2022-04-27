It’s party time!

KING — On Sunday, a little girl celebrated what could be one of the biggest days in her life. It was an event that brought out about 600 residents from Stokes County to celebrate with her and her family, a celebration that has been in the making for 858 days, a celebration that her family prayed would one day happen.

Most kids celebrate their birthday, but this little girl, Pearl Monroe “Roe Roe” Tucker, celebrated the end of her cancer journey.

Roe Roe was diagnosed with Leukemia in November, 2019. A diagnosis like that is a parents’ worst nightmare. But Roe Roe fought her battle with Acute Lymphocytic Lymphoma while the world was focused on COVID. This little girl and her family took every day as a gift from God. From three hospital admissions and six Emergency Room visits, isolating from friends and family, steroid injections, chemotherapy , hair loss, spinal and blood infusions, welcoming a new baby brother, making new friends and losing some to their own cancer battles, Roe Roe has gone through in two years what some adults go thru in 20.

Joyfully though, on March 28 – which was also her 6th birthday – she rung the bell at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to celebrate the end of chemotherapy.

Her family wanted to bring the celebration to the community, to bring awareness for childhood cancer and those who will follow in their footsteps one day with their little one. With food trucks, vendors, bounce houses and music, Recreations Acres was hopping as hundreds of community members came out to celebrate. Many laughs, hugs and running around was had by Roe Roe and all the little kids who were celebrating with her.

Her family was so grateful to those who came out. Fox8-TV news anchor Chad Tucker, Roe Roe’s father, was so grateful to this community that he himself grew up in. “It was the hardest two-plus years of our lives. We are not the same people we were before her diagnosis, we see the world in a different light, no longer sweating the small stuff.

We’ve seen the hearts of people over the past two years. Roe Roes Hero’s Childhood Cancer Foundation goal is to walk beside other families, bring awareness to childhood cancer and help with funding research.”

Her mother, Meredith Tucker, coordinated the community event and has become an advocate for children like her daughter. “In the early days of treatment we decided to share our daughter’s journey in an effort to bring awareness to childhood cancer. Our community has been right by our side through this long journey. When it came time to celebrate ‘No more Chemo’ for Roe Roe we decided to invite everyone as a way to say thank you to the community that’s been so good to us. We invited Brenner staff and families and it was a beautiful site to see so many children, currently going through chemo treatment, playing with their peers and having nothing to think about but being a kid.

“Oldest daughter Carson Parry designed a t-shirt which we sold to help raise money for the foundation so we can keep paying it forward to families currently on the journey and those still to come. Only four percent of cancer research tax dollars goes to childhood cancer research. We have to do more and that’s our mission.”

Roe Roe will still need monitored for the next five years and the hope is that she will remain in remission and be officially declared cancer free. But for now, she can run around and enjoy the small things in life that had been robbed of her for the last couple of years. For that, her parents are grateful as they move on into the next chapter of life. And they couldn’t be more thankful for the community that rallied behind them.