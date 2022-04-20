Extra Special

Stokes County Special Olympics Coordinator Mitzi Britt welcomes participants and spectators, while Madison Cain helped with reciting the Athlete Oath. The opening ceremony offers the athletes a chance to march in with their school classmates. The top three finishers in each evert are rewarded with medals. Special Olympians show their intensity in the footraces on Thursday. Colton Julian from Walnut Cove Elementary participates in the tennis ball throw … … and Colton accepts a medal and a fist-bump from Arts Council director Eddy McGee for winning first place! Marshall Britt with his escort for the day, Kim Gordon. Every athlete had a volunteer to help them move from event to event.

Some Special Olympic athletes were very excited to get started at last Thursday’s spring event for Stokes County, held at West Stokes.

Stokes County Special Olympics Coordinator Mitzi Britt welcomes participants and spectators, while Madison Cain helped with reciting the Athlete Oath.

The opening ceremony offers the athletes a chance to march in with their school classmates.

The top three finishers in each evert are rewarded with medals.

Special Olympians show their intensity in the footraces on Thursday.

Colton Julian from Walnut Cove Elementary participates in the tennis ball throw …

… and Colton accepts a medal and a fist-bump from Arts Council director Eddy McGee for winning first place!

Marshall Britt with his escort for the day, Kim Gordon. Every athlete had a volunteer to help them move from event to event.