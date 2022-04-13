Arts Council awards scholarships

Emily Cox, a graduate of West Stokes and Forsyth Tech, plans to use her Arts Council scholarship at Western Carolina. Ben T. Vernon Jr. Student Community Service Scholarship winner Lizzy Robertson is surrounded by family and Arts Council members on Friday at The Arts Place. South Stokes’ student Flor Rodriguez was the recipient of the Arts Council’s Rick E. Flanery Memorial Scholarship.

DANBURY – On Friday, the Stokes County Arts Council announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarships.

Each year, the Stokes County Arts Council offers scholarship opportunities to local graduating seniors or students from Stokes County who are currently enrolled in institutes of higher education and are planning to pursue a major in an art-related field. Recipients submit a portfolio of their work, transcript, reference letters, and artistic statement.

The scholarship committee, made up of board members and members of the community, complete a rigorous analysis of the portfolios to choose the top, well-rounded candidates.

Jayden Weavil of Germanton is the recipient of an $800 scholarship. He is the son of David and Athena Weavil, a graduate of South Stokes High School and currently enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is an architecture major, pursuing a career in urban design. Weavil is a returning recipient who continues to show commitment to his studies and community.

Emily Cox of King is the recipient of an $800 scholarship. She is the daughter of Joseph and Doris Cox, a graduate of West Stokes High School and Forsyth Technical Community College. She plans to continue her education at Western Carolina University to double major in History and Art. Cox has volunteered at several Arts Council events and been involved in theater programs.

Lillian Grabs of King is the recipient of a $1,200 scholarship. She is the daughter or Omnie “Kip” Grabs and Paula Hall. She will graduate from West Stokes High School in June and pursue a major in Art Management at Appalachian State University in the fall, with career plans to become an Art Director of Museum Exhibits and Planning. Grabs has been active in school, clubs, her church, and community and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Her teachers describe her as a well-rounded student with impressive skill and passion.

For more information regarding the Stokes County Arts Council Scholarship Program, visit stokesarts.org.

The Stokes County Arts Council also announced the 2022 recipients of two distinguished memorial scholarships.

The Ben T. Vernon Jr. Student Community Service Scholarship was created to recognize outstanding volunteer effort with the Stokes County Arts Council by a graduating Stokes County high school senior. Vernon grew up in Winston-Salem, graduating from Reynolds High School and later Davidson College. While at Davidson he was captain of the golf team that upset No. 1-ranked Wake Forest led by Arnold Palmer.

After Davidson, he became an investment advisor in Charlotte, where he mentored and served in leadership roles on many boards and commissions throughout North Carolina. Through his position as Senior Trustee of the Ben and Lemma Apple Foundation, Vernon proudly supported nonprofit organizations in Stokes and Rockingham counties. Notably, he became a champion of the Stokes County Arts Council in the creation of The Arts Place venue, and up until his death in 2020, worked tirelessly to support cultural arts opportunities for the residents of Stokes County.

This year’s recipient of the Ben Vernon Jr. Student Community Service Scholarship is Elizabeth “Lizzy” Robertson, the daughter of Von and Lisa Robertson of King. She will graduate from West Stokes High School in June. Robertson has been an active member of the West Stokes Band, Girl Scouts and 4H. She has also “grown up” with the Stokes County Arts Council, beginning with summer art and pottery camps as a youth, to volunteering as a young adult at such programs as Soup in a Bowl, Polar Plunge, summer camps, Stokes Stomp, and performances at The Arts Place. Robertson will attend Appalachian State University this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The Rick E. Flanery Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019 through generous contributions by his wife, Janis Kathleen Flanery, a retired teacher and principal, his four sons, six grandchildren, and friends and family. The Flanery Scholarship was created to recognize a deserving high school student who is entering a higher education program in art, preferably art education.

Flanery was born in Oregon, and grew up in San Diego, California.He received a bachelor’s degree from Graceland University and a master’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. He moved to the Stokes County area to work at Old Salem in reproduction pottery, later taught at Salem College, and finally retired from Stokes County Schools, where he finished his career teaching art at North Stokes High School.

Flanery was known for his long career in pottery and even has a piece of his pottery in the Smithsonian. He was traditional in his teaching approach, focusing on art theory as well as a variety of fine art and fine craft, art-making techniques.

This year’s recipient of the Flanery Scholarship is Flor Rodriguez of Germanton, the daughter of Miguel and Maria Rodriguez. Rodriguez will graduate from South Stokes High School in June as a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte College of Art and Architecture as an Art Education major. She has received many awards for her art, including three gold keys, three silver keys, and honorable mention from Scholastics. Rodriguez also excells in clubs and sports.

“Growing up, I learned to seize every opportunity I could get my hands on relating to illustration, ceramics, photography and graphic design,” Rodriguez shared.

