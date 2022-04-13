School board talks about aging facilities

DANBURY — Stokes County Board of Education members had a lot of numbers thrown at them during the Monday night meeting, as Finance Director Lanette Moore went through the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

All budget numbers will be pending approval from the County Commissioners.

First up was the Superintendent’s Proposed Current Expense budget for 2022-2023 school year, which totals $17.09 million, an increase of $2 million, or a 14.8%, from the previous year. Moore said the largest increase in salaries and benefits, which make up 55% of the budget.

Moore also went over a 22-item Superintendent’s Recommended Capital expense budget, the Athletic Grant budget and a 25-item “wish list” of additional capital items.

“I don’t see how you keep up with all those numbers,” Board Chair Von Robertson told Moore. “It’s enough to make your head swim.”

During the discussion, Facilities Director Ricky Goins expressed worry at the age of many of the system’s school facilities.

“Chillers,” a critical item used to utilize the power of outside air and water to maintain the target temperature at a constant level, so can be used to cool or heat, have 15 to 18 year life-cycle according to manufacturers, Goins said.

“We’ve got some that are 35 years old.” It cost $350,000 to replace a chiller at West Stokes a year ago, and Goins told the Board that there are four more than could go out at any time.

“So we’ve got $1.2 million in the next year or so in chillers alone,” Board member Dwayne Bryant said.

Goins also warned about the aging equipment across the board. “At Mount Olive the equipment inside is 40-something years old,” he said.

“So actually this list that we have here of $24.6 million, most all of that could be on our capital budget at any time this year or next year,” Robertson said, referring to the list of the system’s most pressing capital needs. “Those are items we need to do now. But it’s out of the question for us right now. And this is not all of them. We could probably come up with another list of $25 million that probably needs to be done.”

“When you start looking at the age of facilities,” Goins continued, “it’s more than the HVAC equipment, it’s more than the windows. You start looking at the underground utilities, your copper water lines that have been underground 50-some years, going on 60 years. At some point we’re going to start having trouble with those. … That’s what concerns me.”

“And that’s not counting aesthetics,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice added. “How many of our buildings could use painting? How many could use bathroom upgrades? How many could use a lot of things like that just to help the aesthetics of where we’re sending our children every day?”

Board member Cheryl Knight asked about a county promise to include schools in the assessment of county buildings. “While they agreed to do it,” Rice said, “it was not put in as a budget item so there was no funding put toward it. So Ms. (County Manager Shannon) Shaver said she would put it in as a budget item this year, and see if the Commissioners will approve it. They’re county buildings so we will follow up with that again.”

In other business, the Board:

● Reviewed the recent kindergarten registration and projections for next year. “I wan to draw your attention to Pine Hall at a negative 14,” Dr. Rice said. “Enrollment, at 86, falls below what state will pay for a principal (enrollment of 100). That doesn’t mean the state won’t pay for a principal this school year, because that funding is actually based on the previous year’s ADM. If they stay at that 86 range for the entire school year, the state will quit funding that principal position. And every student would be in a combo class; there would not be a straight-level class there for the 2022-2023 school year.:

● Received an update on new math textbooks for K-8 from Academics Director Doug Rose. “Our current books have been used a long time,” Rose said. “And honestly the state list was lacking. So I reached out to neighboring counties, and posted an RFP on March 27. Multiple companies have reached out to me, and on April 29 we will hear from the vendors and look at samples with a group of our math teachers.”

● Heard an report on the School Nutrition bid process from Director Matt Brown. “A number of vendors have declined to roll their bids over, the biggest being US Foods, our grocery and paper vendor. Our ice cream vendor, Hershey’s, has declined the rollover as well. “The contracts say they can’t increase their price in the rollover so they’re seeking us to rebid. We are having to rebid the Pepsi contract as well; we’ve reached the end of the four-time rollover limit.”

● Approved a bid for the South Stokes cooler-freezer.

● Approved two Current Expense fund budget amendments.

● Approved the Water Cooler bid to Hughes Supply. Only two bids were received, Goins said.

● Approved the I-Ready quote for $206,611 from Curriculum Associates.

● Recognized the Junior ROTC unit from South Stokes High School, which won the Drill Competition at Mooresville on April 2. The group was first in five categories and overall. Participating cadets were Nathan Grogan, Joshua Rice, Taylor Thornton, Ben Rothrock, Wes Copenhaver, Charlie McGhee, Casey Frye, Greg Grasso, Julian Mendieta, Howard Utter, Michael Rogers, Reid Livengood and Daniel Ogburn.

● Approved the Personnel report.

● Reviewed the following upcoming events: Camp London and the Special Olympics this Thursday, the Math Fair awards on May 3, the Regional Battle of the Books on May 7 and the Retiree Reception on May 19.