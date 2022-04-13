Miss Joyce’s dancers return to competitions

KING — After two years of no competitions, nine students from Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio participated in two competitions in back-to-back weekends in March.

The first was the Carolina Dance Masters, Inc. Performing Arts Scholarship Competition held at the Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. All 11 numbers competed on March 18, with the teachers going back March 20 to receive the awards. This competition is open only to members of Carolina Dance Masters professional dance teachers’ organization and had more than 400 total entries.

The acrobatics routine, Trust competed in the senior small group competitive level. The dancers were Sophie Hutchens, Scarlett Morris, Kya Rishak and Laila Rivera. They received a High Gold rating and were 1st place overall in the senior competitive small group category. Hannah Lankford, a rising senior at UNCG and Megan Pleimann, a 2021 graduate of Salem College, competed in the adult recreational division. Their ballet routine, Circle of Joy received a High Gold rating and was awarded 1st place overall in their division.

Five routines from Miss Joyce’s competed in the senior competitive level of duet/trio division. They were: Ebony and Ivory – Hailey Hart and Scarlett Morris (ballet), Amazing Grace – Hailey Hart and Sarah Jessup (lyrical), Opposites Attract – Scarlett Morris and Kya Rishak (jazz), Merry-Go-Round – Claire Black and Laila Rivera (pointe) and Tumbleweed – Claire Black, Hailey Hart and Laila Rivera (contemporary). Four of these routines received a High Gold rating and Tumbleweed received a Platinum rating. Merry-Go-Round was awarded 4th place overall in this division. Tumbleweed placed 1st place overall in this large division as well as receiving a Special Judges Award.

Four solos from Miss Joyce’s competed in the senior competitive division. They were Within You – Scarlett Morris (contemporary), You Will Be Found – Hailey Hart (lyrical), Your Biggest Mistake – Laila Rivera (jazz) and Ilomilo – Kya Rishak (contemporary). All received High Gold ratings. Jesse Morris choreographed and taught the jazz and contemporary routines.

Joyce Triche choreographed and taught the ballet, pointe, lyrical and acrobatics routines. Hailey Hart choreographed her solo routine with Miss Joyce’s supervision.

On March 25-27, ten of the same routines competed at Tri-State Dance Contest held at the Thomas Wolf Auditorium in Asheville. This is an invitation only competition celebrating their 40th year this year with more than 400 entries. All competed in the senior advanced level except Circle of Joy, which competed in the recreational level ages 21-24. Trust, Ebony and Ivory, Opposites Attract, Within You, Your Biggest Mistake, and You Will be Found received High Gold ratings. Ilomilo, Merry-Go-Round and Tumbleweed received Platinum ratings. Tumbleweed also was 4th place overall in the senior advanced duet/trio division and again won a Special Judges Award. Circle of Joy received a Platinum rating and was named 1st place overall in the adult recreational duet /trio division.

Triche was also honored at the Tri-State Dance Contest for her 50 years of membership in Dance Masters of America, Inc.

Some of these routines will be performed at Meet Me on Main in downtown King on April 30.

The Spring Production of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is back at the Stevens Center of the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem on June 11. These competition routines will be part of the “Out of This World” performance.