North Stokes offers students prom attire

Student Trinity Emswiler shows off one of the gowns available in the Prom Closet. North Stokes Art teacher Janis Henderson-Hunsucker helps a student pick out a prom dress.

DANBURY — Behind the Family & Consumer Sciences classroom at North Stokes High School is a room full of sewing machines and clothing, much of which the students use in their classes. But against the wall is a rack with a colorful, sparkly display of satin and sequins.

Prom dresses.

North Stokes offers a Prom Closet for those students in a rural area where not every student can afford to buy or rent prom attire. Students can “check out” a gown like it’s a library book.

“These are free to rent so you don’t have to waste hundreds of dollars on dresses for a prom,” said student Trinity Emswiler, offering a tour of the closet. “We’re thankful to many people and staff for donating to the closet.

“What makes this special is that we’re the only school to have something this amazing.”

The keeper of the closet and chief seamstress is Carmen Heath, who teaches Apparel, Parenting and Foods I and II classes at the high school. Heath said the service fills an import need for many students.

“A lot of girls come in for dresses,” she said. “It’s very well-used.”

There’s also a small area for the boys, with suits, dress shirts and neckties.

“When we take senior pictures the boys are supposed to wear white shirts and ties, so we’re also able to supply those if they don’t have one,” Heath said.

She added a special word of thanks to Cathy Turman, Sue Thomas, and all “students and community members who have made donations.”

North’s prom will be held April 20 at Luna’s Trail.