Chamber hosts annual business awards

KING — The Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet last week, pausing to honor business leaders from the past year.

The Piedmont Natural Gas Business Leader of the Year went to LTD Lawn & Garden, and more specifically to Tim Tuttle, who passed away in late January.

Presenter Beth Potts said the Tuttle brothers all had a strong work ethic. “They worked from sunup to sundown” with a focus on customer service: “Take care of the customer and the business will take care of itself.”

Part-ower Steve Preston accepted the award, saying awards ceremonies “were not Tim’s style. He was not one for the fanfare, the dinners or awards.”

The business, located on Meadowbrook Road, formed in 1990 and was named for the three Tuttle brothers, Larry, Tim and Don. “But it was always about Tim,” Preston continued. “He had a passion for customer service. People liked Tim Tuttle, and our small local business that hires local people and supports local organizations. … But since Tim has passed, I think I underestimated the scope of how well-liked he was.

Preston, who has been with the business from the beginning, also recounted how a memorial book placed in front of the store has been filled up with tributes to Tuttle. “It’s more than a book of just writing names. People write notes.”

David Taylor was honored as the 2022 Retired Community Leader of the Year, sponsored by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. Taylor is a U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran who serves as the commander of Chapter 638 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He’s also a R.J. Reynolds retiree.

Taylor had a message for the young people in the room: “You young kids don’t know how big and wonderful the world is,” he said. “Get your education and get out there and explore it.”

The 2022 Duke Energy Citizenship and Service award went to the Buffalo Creek Literacy Project, an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization, provides literacy education for adults and children in Stokes and eastern Surry counties in order to help eradicate illiteracy. The organization was founded in 2004 by Mary Lee. Jeff Pratt, a former school headmaster and teacher who took over the program in 2011, accepted the award.

Pratt said he is always seeking volunteers to help tutor, but especially during the pandemic. “Teach someone to read and change two lives,” Pratt said. (Call 336-816-7758 to learn more.)

Jeff Walker of Slate Funeral Home of King was honored as the 2022 R.J. Reynolds Business Innovation Leader of the Year. In the past year the company began livestreaming services so that friends and family members could participate virtually. Slate also opened its doors to students who lacked the internet reception needed to do their homework while local schools did virtual learning, allowing them to use the company’s wifi.

Chamber Executive Director Cathy Loveday presented the award to Walker, the manager at Slate’s Dalton Road location.

Forsyth Tech sponsored the Future Business Leaders of the Year awards to a student from each of the five high schools in the county. Recipients were: Elohiza Crews from Meadowbrook Academy, Madison Finney from West Stokes, Ione Johnson from South Stokes, Josephine Alana Shaw from North Stokes and Breanna Thorpe from Stokes Early College.