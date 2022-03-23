Badgett off Clerk of Court ballot

DANBURY — There will be one fewer candidate on the primary election ballot.

After a challenge to his candidacy was filed on March 17, Republican candidate Mark Badgett of King submitted a Consent Order on Monday that stated he disagrees with the assertion in the challenge but stipulates that he will not be a candidate for Clerk of Superior Court in 2022.

Meeting Monday afternoon, the Stokes County Board of Elections voted to accept the Consent Order and also approved a notice of cancellation of his candidacy.

The challenge was filed by Roger Marion Jr. of King, a lawyer with an office in Walnut Cove. His basis was an order issued from the Supreme Court of North Carolina in 2008 that rendered Badgett ineligible from holding “judicial office.” Clerk of Court falls into that category.

The agreement was worked out at a Monday morning meeting between Badgett, Marion and assistant County Attorney Jennifer Oakley Michaud.

In 2004 Badgett was elected to a term as District Court Judge for Stokes and Surry counties. During his term, misconduct complaints were filed against Badgett, which resulted in investigations from the N.C. Judicial Standards Commission. That panel’s findings were referred to the state Supreme Court, which ordered the judge removed from the bench. In that order were the words “disqualify him from holding further judicial office in North Carolina.”

The N.C. State Bar also disbarred Badgett in April, 2010. It based its decision around a case that Badgett presided over in Surry County in February 2005. The agency determined that Badgett took inappropriate actions toward the defendant in the domestic-violence case and made biased statements against the defendant. The state bar also said that Badgett made false statements to an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation who investigated the matter.

Marion’s challenge points out that the office of Clerk of Superior Court “was created by provisions of the North Carolina Constitution” and contains judicial powers and authorities. Further, N.C. General Statute 7A-40 states that the clerk “is a judicial officer of the Superior Court division.” A 2009 opinion by the Judicial Standards Commission confirmed that.

Will Carter and Brad Lankford are on the Republican ballot for Clerk of Superior Court for the May 17 primary.