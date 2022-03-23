Sheriff’s Report

Timothy Daniel Fulp, 32, of Stoneville, was arrested on March 15 for felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000. Court date: March 15. Fulp was also charged with a probation violation.

William Zarate Santiago, 26, of Concord, was charged with failure to appear in Cabarrus County court on March 13. Bond: $25,000. Court date: April 12 in Concord.

Buddy Harris, 35, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on March 13. Bond: $500. Court date: March 22.

Jose Armando Pina, 23, no permanent address, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on March 13. Bond: $10,000. Court date: April 13. Pina was also charged with violating a protective order.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged March 12 with resisting an officer. Bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

Rosana Lynn Coins, 33, no permanent address, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on March 13. Bond: $20,000. Court date: April 4.

James Ryan Haynes, 23, of Pinnacle, was charged with failure to appear in Wake County court on March 12. Bond: $5,000. Court date: March 28 in Raleigh.

Amy Abbott Hairston, 46, of Rural Hall, was charged March 12 with driving while license revoked. Her report noted that she has seven pending such charges. Court date: April 12.

Jerry Allen Bovender, 52, of King, was arrested on March 11 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $25,000. Court date: March 14.

Tonya Marie Canter, 51, of King, was arrested March 11 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Bond: $25,000. Court date: March 14.

Kevin Gray Stevens, 43, of King, was picked up on two orders for arrest on March 11. Bond: $500. Court date: April 13.

Juan Manuel Ruiz, 32, of Pinnacle, was arrested March 11 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Bond: $25,000. Court date: April 20. Ruiz was also was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $500. Court date: March 14.

Joshua Burton Hensley, 38, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on March 11. Bond: $500. Court date: April 5.

Kendall Benard Thomas, 24, of Forest City, was arrested on March 11 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $10,000. Court date: April 1.

Jack Clifton Davis, 45, of King, was charged March 11 with first-degree trespassing. Court date: April 13.

Christopher Joe Fulk, 35, of Danbury, was was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court March 8. Bond: $2,500. Court date: March 24 in Winston-Salem.

Stacy Shoemaker, of King, was charged March 8 with communicating threats. Court date: March 30.

Raymond Demorris Mabry, of King, was charged with failure to return rental property on March 8. Court date: April 8.

Kevin Wayne Collins, 43, of Danbury, was charged on March 7 with driving without insurance. Court date: April 26.

Adam Robert Harris, 32, of Westfield, was arrested March 3 on a felony fugitive order. He was also charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond: $100,500. Court date: April 26.

Paul Vester Collins Jr., 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on March 3. Bond: $500. Court date: March 8.

Kaylyn Diane Wilson, 29, of Westfield, was charged with second-degree trespassing on March 3. Bond: $500. Court date: April 26.

Chad McCrae Williams, 48, of Lawsonville, was cited for a stoplight violation on March 3. Court date: March 22.

Amir Parsa Paydar, 22, of Sterling, Virginia, was charged with domestic criminal trespass on March 3. Court date: March 22.

Rylee Fischer Wilmoth, 18, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on March 1 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen property. Bond: $20,000. Court date: March 14.

Caitlin Elizabeth Edwards, 33, of Mount Airy, was charged March 1 with disorderly conduct. Bond: $3,500. Court date: April 12.

Marvin Robert James, 27, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 28. Bond: $5,000. Court date: March 29.

Seth Aaron Wagner, 36, of King, was arrested on Feb. 27 for felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $10,000. Court date: April 12.

Sarah Marie Webster, 21, of Lawsonville, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Feb. 25. Bond: $2,000. Court date: March 14.

Zachery James Plowman, 35, of Bethania, was charged Feb. 25 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: March 14.

Michael Dean Bowman, 52, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on Feb. 25 for felony obtaining property by false pretenses and felony identity theft. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 29.

Kevin Joseph Fournier, 22, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 25. Bond: $500. Court date: April 12.

Clara Beatrice Southern, 46, of Yadkinville, was charged Feb. 25 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000. Court date: March 11.

***

A Germanton resident reported March 17 that someone fired a weapon into their window, causing $1,800 in damage.

A report of someone using counterfeit bills to purchase a firearm was filed on March 16.

On March 16, a Dillard Road resident reported a break-in to an outbuilding and took items worth $500. A padlock and doorknob were damaged.

A Walnut Cove man reported on March 15 $500 in damages to the siding on his garage and noticed golf balls in his yard.

Someone disconnected a trailer from a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck and stole the truck on March 14. The truck, silver in color, was valued at $10,000. Inside the truck were several handguns, total value $1,750, a wallet and $40 in cash.

A Pine Hall resident reported that someone broke into his home on March 12 and stole $1,000 in cash and a plastic jug of coins, plus a diamond ring valued at $1,150.

Pinnacle Properties reported March 11 that there was an unauthorized transaction of $7,027.86 out of the company’s bank account.

A Walnut Cove man reported March 11 that he purchased items from a fake company through Facebook Market.

A resident in Germanton reported the loss of two rings, total value of $1,350, on March 11.

A Walnut Cove resident reported that someone broke out the rear window of his Dodge van on March 11. Damage was estimated at $250.

A number of items were reported stolen on March 10 from an unoccupied dwelling in Sandy Ridge. Among those items were antique china valued at $7,000 and a $3,000 heat pump. There was also $1,200 damage to three doors.

Deputies investigated a fraud case when a Walnut Cove resident reported that someone transferred $987.65 out of his bank account on March 10.

On March 10 a Pfafftown woman reported that someone used her card to withdraw $340 from an ATM in Sandy Ridge.

Pinnacle Grading reported a fraud case on March 8 when a $42,229 check was deposited into the wrong bank.

The Walnut Cove Public Library reported that someone threw a cigarette into the book return on March 7.

A Reynolds Road resident reported March 7 that a $800 pistol was missing.

Someone broke into Cox Needham Funeral Home in Danbury on March 6 and sprayed the interior with a fire extinguisher.

A Danbury resident reported March 6 that someone broke into an outbuilding and used spray paint inside to vandalize the vinyl siding. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

In King a vehicle was broken into on March 5 and several items taken, including a $150 pair of Apple Air Buds. A similar incident also happened in King on March 5 where a $500 computer and a $400 Apple iPhone were taken from a vehicle.

A King residence was broken into on March 4 and a Marlin .22 rifle was taken. The rifle was valued at $100.

A Craftsman chainsaw and a weedeater, total value $350, were reported stolen out of a barn in Lawsonville on March 3.

A Germanton resident reported their tires were slashed on March 1. The damage was $800.

The Dollar General in Lawsonville reported on March 1 that someone broke out a window with a mattock and entered the building. The front door was damaged at an estimated $1,000.

A 2-door 2004 Ford Mustang coupe was reported stolen on Feb. 28 from a Walnut Cove driveway. The vehicle was valued at $3,000.

On Feb. 28, a 1997 BMW 328IC was stolen from a garage in Germanton. The vehicle was valued at $9,500.

A Lawsonville woman reported on Feb. 28 that someone stole mail out of their mailbox and cashed a $494.85 check that was inside.

An Old Asbury Road resident reported Feb. 25 that someone stole two batteries, valued at more than $300, and caused $300 damage to the door of their camper.

The Habitat for Humanity office on Dalton Road in King reported a break-in to a trailer and the theft of a number of tools, total value of more than $1,800.