Medicine distribution to happen April 2

A local MedAssist distribution event will occur April 2 in King.

KING — North Carolina MedAssist will host a local Mobile Free Pharmacy event, in partnership with Insight Human Services, LifeBrite Community Hospital and Stokes County Government, on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Christian Church.

This free medicine giveaway is open to any individual or family in need of over-the-counter (OTC) medication items. Items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, children’s, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required. There are no income limitations for this program. Everyone is qualified.

This mobile medicine giveaway will be held as a drive-thru only event. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine.

Poplar Springs Christian Church is located at 7120 N.C. Highway 66 South.

No appointment is necessary. Individuals can receive items such as pain relief, cold and cough medicine, allergy, digestive, vitamins and children’s medicines.

Participants are encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting http://medassist.org/mobile/. A preorder is not required to receive medicines. Participants may show up to the event to receive a premade bag of medicines for their family/other families.

All OTC items are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. You can pick up items for a family member or friend.

At the event, participants will receive information on MedAssist’s Free Pharmacy Program, which mails free prescription medications directly to a patient’s home. MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden for those in need by aiding people who are making the choice between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication.

MedAssist puts on over 50 such events each year across the entire state of North Carolina. These events serve an average of 800 individuals each week.

NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program. NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults:

• Free Pharmacy Program (for prescription medication).

• Over-the-Counter Program (which includes the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program which distributes over-the-counter medicine in communities across the state).

• The Transitional Jobs Program (for individuals with barriers to employment).

Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $65 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to state residents.

Learn more about NC MedAssist at www.medassist.org. You can also visit the organization’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you have any questions regarding this event, call Lisa Szabo at 704-350-3574.