COVID cases, reporting slow

In another sign that the COVID-19 pandemic effort is easing, the Stokes County Health Department has not posted new statistics since last Friday, so the numbers were little changed since last week’s edition.

In that report, active cases numbered 29, down 11 from the previous report, and only seven new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of Stokes County cases stands at 11,400. There have been 11,196 recoveries.

There was one additional local death, bringing the total to 174 for the course of the pandemic.

● As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that North Carolina is moving into a new phase of the pandemic. “It’s time to chart the new course,” the governor said during a press conference.

But Cooper and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolinians should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus, which has killed 23,030 in the state.

Cooper and Kinsley emphasized the importance of being vaccinated and taking steps to stop the spread of the virus. “Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes,” Cooper said. “We are coming out alright, through the strength of our people. But now, we enter the next phase of how we approach the future. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us.”

● Drugmaker Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors. The company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the vaccine. U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines’ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19.

● Since the start of the pandemic has been a clear hierarchy among them. N95s provide the greatest protection, followed by surgical masks, then cloth masks, and finally the loose and makeshift bandana. But that has been knocked sideways in recent weeks as an increasing number of hospitals around the country are asking patients and visitors to remove their N95s and replace them with less-protective surgical masks that hospitals provide. The hospitals explain their concern is that N95s need to be fit-tested to work properly, and thus surgical masks are better for the public at large. They also argue that they are simply following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which do not require N95s in hospital settings and even refrain from recommending against cloth masks.

● With a new version of the omicron coronavirus variant picking up steam in the United States, as many as 28 million seniors remain at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, either because they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or because it has been more than five months since their second or third dose of a vaccine. As America casts a wary eye on rising cases caused by the BA.2 subvariant in Europe, the immune status of adults over the age of 65 will be a key indicator of how future variants will affect the U.S. because the risk of severe outcomes rises dramatically with age. The most vulnerable group is adults over the age of 65, especially those who have little immunity against the virus. This is why Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to green-light fourth vaccine doses for older adults.