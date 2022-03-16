King student gets leadership position

Isaac Patterson of King, will be one of the top leaders in The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets during the 2022-23 academic year. Next year, Patterson will serve as the Foxtrot Company Commander.

After a series of rank board engagements, performance reviews and interviews, the newest cadet leaders for The South Carolina Corps of Cadets are now poised to take over when the Class of 2022 graduates as part of the college’s Long Gray Line.

The Citadel’s tradition of developing leaders through a 24/7 military structure on campus continues, positioning cadets to run the Corps by earning increasing rank throughout their time on campus. Rank holders accumulate real leadership experience, making decisions that contribute directly to the academic, physical fitness, military training and overall success of the Corps.

The Citadel Commandant of Cadets, Col. Thomas Gordon, USMC (Ret.), ‘91, announced the new cadet leadership for the 2022-2023 school year during a gathering in Jenkins Hall on March 8.

“This will be the most consequential thing you have done up to this point in your lives,” said The Citadel Commandant of Cadets Col. Thomas Gordon, USMC (Ret.), ‘91, when announcing next year’s leadership. “I will tell you, without a bit of hyperbole, that my year as a company commander in the Corps of Cadets was the most impactful for me as a leader for the first five years of my Marine Corps career. This is your opportunity to sharpen and refine your leadership skills.”

The regimental staff will lead approximately 80 cadet officers in the command of the Corps’ five battalions and 21 companies during the next academic year, with positions ranging from battalion sergeant majors to company first sergeants.

Patterson is also among the more than 80 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2021 semester.

The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Approximately 30% of graduating cadets earn commissions into military service. The Citadel is only one of two remaining 24/7 military-structured colleges in the United States, other than the federal academies. With more than 180 cadets holding rank within the Corps, The Citadel provides a leadership lab, contributing to the fulfillment of its mission to educate and develop principled leaders.