Board continues debate on tethering

DANBURY — County Commissioners again discussed strengthening the county ordinance against tethering animals at its regular meeting Monday night.

The county’s Animal Control Advisory Board has approved the proposed changes and recommend the Board of Commissioners amend the ordinance.

But some of the commissioners raised questions about some of the specifics in the new language.

“The goal of everyone here is to prevent the mistreatment of animals,” said commissioner Rick Morris. “I think everyone supports that. But as I go down these bullet points, I wonder ‘is it enforceable?’ We need to apply common sense to this. We want to prevent cruelty to animals, but defining what that is is not a black and white issue.

“All of these vague areas need to be cleaned up,” he added. “I’d like us to gather more research and have some exceptions… maybe better define what one thing we’re trying to avoid, and that’s a dog that’s not being taken of.”

“I think we need to back up and take a look at this,” said Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle. “We need to get in the middle… it needs a lot of work done to it.”

Morris and Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall thanked the Animal Advisory Board and its chair, Candis Loy. “This is not an easy situation because I’m in favor of taking care of animals,” Mendenhall said. “The video that Candis showed two weeks ago was heart-wrenching. But I believe we really need to take a close look at this. It’s not a easy policy to develop.”

Chair of the Commissioners Sonya Cox added that “we want to avoid unintended consequences, and making it so strict that it’s unenforceable. Mistreating animals sickens me. But my advice is to have stronger penalties to the people who are cruel to their animals. We give people a lot of time to get into compliance. Is it too much time? We need to get people to comply with what we already have in place.”

Commissioner Andy Nickelston voiced an objection to the provision where tethering would be permitted “where a tethered animal is in visual range of its owner or keeper, and the owner or keeper is located outside with the animal.”

Several county coon hunters appeared during the time for public comment to say the current ordinance was already tough enough.

“These are working dogs, and very expensive (ones),” Morris said. “Those dogs get treated better than people do.”

Morris also suggested the county adding an animal cruelty investigator.

The Board did approve of updating the language in the ordinance to reflect the separation of the Animal Control Department and the relatively new Animal Welfare Division, which was created last fall by the Sheriff’s Department.

In other business, the Board of Commissioners:

● Approved its side of the contract with RiverStreet Networks as its partner for broadband expansion. The contract must be approved by RiverStreet.

● Approved the Sheriff’s Department charging a fee to provide courthouse security to groups using the facility after business hours. The rate for this service will be $30 per hour for each deputy, with a minimum of two deputies being required for an event. This action is in response to increased security at the Courthouse following a March 10 Administrative Order from Judges Southern and Puckett.

● Approved revisions to the policy for the Fire Commission and use of Service District Funds.

● Approved conveying a small (.16 acre) county-owned property to the town of Walnut Cove for expansion of its public park.

● Approved refinancing the Nancy Reynolds/Community College debt to lower interest rate from 2.89% to 2.34%.

● Approved, in the Consent Agenda, the release of minutes from a closed session on Dec. 9.

● Discussed an offer to purchase surplus county property in Fulton Hill Acres from JLI Enterprises.

● Discussed an application received by the county Fire Marshal’s office for a “cold” fireworks display approval for a wedding at the Bella Collina Mansion on Belews Lake on April 29.

● partnership with all the fire departments in the county to purchase a new reporting system. All fire departments in North Carolina are required to submit their incident reports electronically. Stokes fire departments have been using Firehouse software to for compliance with this requirement for more than 15 years, but last year departments were notified Firehouse will no longer be supported after Dec. 31. By entering into a group purchase, the savings will be $27,000 up front and $20,000 annually. “This is something we’ve got to have to send all our reports to Raleigh,” said Commissioner Barneycastle.

● Met as the Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees before the regular meeting, mostly in closed session. Morris, who chairs that Board, said a Contingency Plan was almost ready for approval. While reviewing comments from the recent Town Hall meetings, Commissioner Cox said she wished there had been additional meetings in Pinnacle and Germanton. Board members agreed that it would be still be a good idea to add those locations. Hospital administrator Pam Tillman said both Novant and Atrium-Wake Forest Baptist are interested in learning more about what’s happening with medical in Stokes County. She said she was working to schedule a meeting with their representatives.