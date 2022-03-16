King Police Report

Dontae Lamar Frazier,24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested March 8 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: March 8.

Ashley Dawn Burrow, 27, of King, was charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 6. Court date: April 4.

Eric Wayne Sabin, 31, of King, was charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 6. Court date: April 4.

Griffin Patrich Allen, 36, of Pinnacle, was charged March 6 with two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 4.

Kenneth Gerial Norman Jr., 51, of Walkertown, was charged on March 5 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: April 25.

Jess Mackenly Badgett, 28, of Pinnacle, was arrested on March 5 for felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 4.

Christopher Ray Sanchez, 33, of Dobson, was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to appear in Surry County court. Bond: $25,000. Court date: April 12.

Marvin Robert James, 27, of King, was charged March 4 with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: April 5.

Eric Eugene Little, 33, of Lexington, was arrested March 3 for possession of a Schedule OOO Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: May 13.

Corey Keith Smith, 36, of Westfield, was arrested on March 2 on a felony fugitive warrant from the United States Marshall’s Service. Smith was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obtaining property by false pretenses in Surry County and failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: Not listed. Court date: March 2.

Jessica Taylor Moore, 26, of Bassett, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 2. Court date: April 4.

Kevin Gray Stevens, 43, of King, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on March 1. Court date: March 9.

Melinda Hall, 43, of King, was charged March 1 with misdemeanor trespassing. Court date: March 9.

Isaiah Daniel Freeman, 21, of Pinnacle, was charged on March 1 with carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats. Court date: April 4.

Justin Lynn Ray, 30, of Lexington, was arrested on Feb. 28 for felony failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation, both in Davidson County. He was also charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Bond: $10,000. Court date: March 2.

Gabrielle Lauren Victoria Walker, 27, of Winston-Salem, was charged Feb. 27 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: April 12.

Matthew James Allen, 31, of Kernersville, was charged Feb. 27 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: April 12.

George Roger Rankin Jr., 26, of Salisbury, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Feb. 27. Court date: April 12.

Jordan Ja’Korey Penn, 20, of King, was charged Feb. 25 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $50. Court date: April 4 in Winston-Salem.

Sunni Jazmen Shores, 22, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 25. Bond: $750. Court date: March 15.

Zachary Brent Jennings, 25, of King, was arrested on two counts failure to appear in Davie County court on Feb. 24, as well as possession of a Schedule II Controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: March 31.

Johan Andrew Gutierrez, 28, of Siloam, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20. Court date: April 4.

Cecil Dean Odum, 30, of Mount Airy, was charged on Feb. 20 with carrying a concealed weapon. Court date: April 4.

Kenneth William Edwards, 56, of Rural Hall, was charged Feb. 14 with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and consuming alcohol while driving. Court date: March 8.

Stephanie Katherine Cook, 28, of Pulaski, Virginia, was arrested on Feb. 11 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: March 7.

Danny Gray Bailey, 26, of King, was charged Jan. 25 with failure to appear in Yadkin County court. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Feb. 16 in Yadkinville.

Derris Jermaine Leath, 39, of Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 2. Court date: Feb. 1.

***

A King man reported the theft of $330 in cash and a $900 shotgun from his vehicle on March 5.

An East Bend resident reported that someone broke into his car in King on March 5 and stole various items of baseball equipment valued at more than $600.

A woman in King reported that someone broke into her vehicle on March 5, causing $500 in damage to the door lock.

Officers investigated a break-in of an outbuilding on Jefferson Church Road on Feb. 27. Reported stolen were two Sthil chainsaws and a Echo backpack leaf blower, total value $750.

A city fire hydrant was struck near the Walmart on Ingram Drive on Feb. 26, causing $2,500 in damages.

The NAPA Auto Parts store on South Main Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at just under $200 on Feb. 24.