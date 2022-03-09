Fire departments get insurance ratings

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey speaks to local fire officials at the Reagan Building in Danbury last Thursday.

DANBURY — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, was in Stokes County last week to personally hand out new insurance ratings for five local fire departments.

The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Double Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, the South Stokes Volunteer Fire Department and the Walnut Cove Fire Department recently underwent an inspection by the Office of State Fire Marshal and showed improvements in their ratings.

A fire department’s rating affects homeowners’ and business insurance premiums and helps signal how prepared firefighters are at responding to calls and battling blazes in their fire districts.

The new ratings will become effective for insurance policies starting May 1.

“This is a big day for Stokes County, not only for the fire departments but for the citizens as well,” said Scott Aaron, the county’s Fire Marshal.

“Stokes County has come a long way, as all the fire service has over the years,” said Causey.

“I’ve been privilege to work with Stokes County for about the last 10 or 12 years,” said Senior Field Inspector Vernon Ward. “It’s been a long time coming, but I’m really proud of the work y’all have done. Y’all have done an excellent job during this grading. There’s a lot to this, and a lot of work that has to be done to prepare for us coming in. … You’re talking a 60-70 percent reduction in home-owner’s insurance. So these fire departments deserve a lot of credit.”

Assistant State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor talked about the state budget and grants that are available to local departments.

“This shows that working together pays off,” said County Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle, a 43-year veteran of the fire-fighting service.

“This is an exciting day,” commented Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown before thanking county firefighters and EMTs for the work done last week to save her great-nephew’s life. “Thank you for the work you do,” she said. “You have a big responsibility.”