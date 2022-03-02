Filing period ends Friday at noon

DANBURY — The local candidate filing period ends this Friday at noon.

A few more candidates filed their paperwork in the past week. Most notable was that incumbents Rick Morris of Danbury and Andy Nickelston of Lawsonville filed for re-election to County Commissioner. They will join Brad Chandler, Jake Oakley and Keith Wood for the Republican primary.

Republican Justin Duncan of Germanton and Democrat Caroline Armstrong Beam of King have filed for Board of Education race. Duncan joins incumbent Mike Rogers, who filed earlier, for the Republican primary.

(The Stokes News will run a full list of candidates next week, once the filing period has officially ended.)

The Stokes County Republican Convention will be held at the Stokes County Government Center in Danbury at 10 a.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m.

Stokes County Democrats’ Convention will be done in a hybrid format to allow persons to attend both on Zoom and in-person on March 19 at the Quaker Gap Community Center.

Last week the state Supreme Court upheld the redistricting maps that were released and denied the legal appeals that had been filed regarding them, “so I think May 17 is officially the date of the primary,” said local Elections Director Jason Perry. “Under the new maps, Stokes remained in the 5th Congressional District, the 91st N.C. House District, and 31st N.C. Senate District. For us they are the same districts as under the maps drawn last year, but I believe the lines for those districts changed somewhat in the other counties.”

North Carolina Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew last week, initiating a last-ditch effort to derail that map.

The Associated Press reported that Republican legislative leaders argue that the boundaries — which replaced a map that the legislature approved earlier this month — violate the U.S. Constitution. Since the Constitution allows state lawmakers to determine the manner of holding U.S. House elections, the panel of three state judges overstepped its authority in adopting boundaries that weren’t set by the state House and Senate, an attorney for the Republican leaders wrote. The state Supreme Court also allowed the adopted map to be used.

Historically, justices have been wary of getting involved in state elections when an election season is already underway. The stay request was sent to Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency appeals originating from North Carolina.

***

U.S. Rep. Foxx of Banner Elk has confirmed her plans to run for re-election in the 5th Congressional District, which includes Stokes County. “The court’s partisan fiddling has made a complete hash of redistricting,” Foxx said in a release. “Our state’s voters deserve clarity, not chaos. While I eagerly look forward to running in the 5th Congressional District, it’s past time for the courts to stop meddling in the redistricting process and allow the North Carolina General Assembly to do it’s work.”

Foxx was first elected to the House in 2004. Prior to her election, she served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York City. She earned degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro.

Meanwhile, Michael Ackerman, from Boone, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 5th Congressional District. Ackerman is a 1999 graduate of Appalachian State University and veteran of both the Naval Reserve and the Marine Corps. He was a law enforcement officer in Arizona and South Carolina for 14 years, then served as a Juvenile Court counselor in Watauga County until October, when he was fired for refusing to comply with the state’s COVID vaccine mandate.

In his news release he promised support on a number of issues including term limits. “It is time for career politicians to find a different job. I will make sure the nation knows who the people of the 5th District of North Carolina are. I will make sure your voices are heard in the halls of Congress. I will honor the oath to serve the people of North Carolina.”

A third Republican candidate for the House seat. Adina Safta, declared her candidacy in November. She describes herself as an entrepreneur and financial expert. Safta lives in Raleigh.