Coal ash becomes art

Jerry Rutledge of Walnut Cove, Caroline Armijo’s dad, helps unload the coal ash bars. The coal ash from Belews Creek was compacted into hexagonal tubes.

Caroline Armijo’s coal ash art is ready for its close-up.

Armijo, director of The Lilies Project, is one of seven artists displaying their large installations and other works during a new exhibition at the GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, one intended to raise ecological awareness through art.

The exhibition will run Friday through June 25 at GreenHill, located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 North Davie Street.

“Through public art installations, a multi-faceted gallery exhibition and robust programming, ‘H2O’ spurs community conversations and calls to action to protect and preserve our water systems,” said Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director. “Exhibiting artists explore converging disciplines of art and science to innovate solutions, raise awareness, and rethink the roles we all can play to create a better tomorrow.”

The centerpiece will be a cascading public “waterfall” composed of 10,000 plastic bottles by Holsenbeck, an environmental artist from Durham. Located in the atrium of the cultural center, the “waterfall” is one of several installations that draw attention to the waste stream of our society.

Armijo has plans for some kind of coal ash art installation in Walnut Cove.

As part of the Greensboro exhibit, Armijo will be featured in a “Artist Talk” on March 23 at 5:30 p.m.